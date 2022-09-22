Historic Oswego area farms on tour Sept. 24

The Oswegoland Heritage Association has sponsored popular tours of Oswego’s collection of in-town urban barns for a few years. Now they believe it’s time to head out into the countryside to visit some of the area’s classic—and historic—rural farmsteads.

On Saturday, Sept. 24, the heritage association will host, “Oswego History Tour – Legacy Farms,” bus tours, one at 11 a.m. and the second at 1 p.m., of three area farms. Both tours will depart and return to the museum, 72 Polk Street (Jackson at Polk Street), Oswego.

The families that established the farms all had and continue to have deep Oswegoland community roots. Participants will learn how generations of farm families have cultivated the land and grown crops and livestock to create the basis for the Oswegoland community so many residents desire to live in today.

The tours will be conducted by heritage association board members Ted Clauser and Linda Heap Dean, assisted by museum assistant Shawna Sullivan.

Space is limited and pre-registration, $7 per person, is required for the tours. To register, or for more information on the tours call the Oswegoland Park District at 630-554-1010 or visit oswegolandparkdistrict.org.