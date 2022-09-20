Yorkville man gets 12 years in prison for home invasion, aggravated battery

YORKVILLE -- A Yorkville man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for a 2021 home invasion attempt and a 2020 aggravated battery charge.

Anthony Martin, 20, of Yorkville pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced last week by Kendall County Presiding Judge Robert Pilmer.

Charges were first filed against Martin after an incident on Oct. 27, 2020, when Martin and three other offenders attacked two brothers, aged 14 and 18, in a department store in Plano, according to Kendall County State’s Attorney Eric Weis.

The 14-year-old was punched in the head and the 18-year-old was struck several times in the face. Both victims suffered minor injuries from the attack, Weis said.

Then, on July 21, 2021, while Martin was out on bond for the 2020 charges, he and another offender drove to a residence in Montgomery to confront a 17-year-old who lived there, Weis continued.

Martin walked up to the front door but the 17-year-old would not let either offender inside the door. He then pulled out a gun and began using his body to try and ram the front door open, Weis said.

At one point, Martin was able to get part of his body inside the residence through the partially opened door.

Before Martin could get all the way into the residence, the 17-year-old used a steak knife to stab Martin in the arm. This caused both the offenders to flee the scene, Weis said.

Martin entered guilty pleas to aggravated battery for the 2020 incident and the home invasion for the 2021 incident, Weis said.

Pilmer sentenced Martin to two years in prison for aggravated battery and 10 years for home invasion. The sentences are to be served consecutively.

The state’s attorney praised the work of the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office for its rapid response and for “throughly investigating this crime.”

Weis further commended First Assistant State’s Attorney Mark Shlifka for securing the guilty plea and lengthy prison sentence.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe in their own homes,” Weis said. “While on bond for another violent felony, this defendant violated the safety of someone’s home. Fortunately, quick thinking by one of the residents of that home prevented a potentially deadly scenario.”

Martin was represented by attorney Arielie Williams.