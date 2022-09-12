Kendall County Sheriff’s Office hires five new patrol deputies

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office has hired five new deputies to fill vacancies in the Patrol Division.

Philip Lynch, Christopher Limberg, Bart Kozlowski, Joe Fernandez and Matt Heck were sworn in on Sept. 8 by Undersheriff Bobby Richardson.

The new deputies began Basic Police Training Academy Sept. 12. Upon completion of the academy, they will be paired with experienced field training officers for a rigorous 14-week field training program, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Deputies Lynch, Limberg and Kozlowski have worked as Correctional Deputies at the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Fernandez studied Cinema and Cultural Studies at Stony Brook University and worked in the journalism field for 15-plus years as a writer and editor before being hired by the Sheriff’s Office. He also holds a black belt and teaches Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.

Deputy Heck studied at Mckendree University and Olivet Nazarene University where he earned a master’s degree and worked in the education field for 15-plus years and served as a coach for both wrestling and softball teams before being hired by the Sheriff’s Office.