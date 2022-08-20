Health screenings offered Sept. 1 in Yorkville

Residents living in and around Yorkville can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening.

Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ will host this community screening event Sept. 1 at 409 Center Parkway in Yorkville.

Screenings can check for the level of plaque buildup in the arteries related to the risk for heart disease, stroke and overall vascular health; HDL and LDL cholesterol levels; diabetes risk; bone density as a risk of possible osteoporosis; kidney and thyroid function; and more.

Screenings are affordable and convenient. Free parking will be available.

Packages start at $159, but consultants will work to create a package based on age and risk factors.

Registration is required. Call 877-237-1354 or visit lifelinescreening.com.