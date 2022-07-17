Organization thanks Kendall County community for pork fundraiser support

The community provided generous support for the Friends of Extension and Kendall County 4-H Foundation’s annual pork dinner fundraiser Thursday, June 16, at the University of Illinois Extension office in Yorkville.

The benefit event returned this year as a drive-thru format, with volunteers serving 665 meals with the help of 4-H families and leaders, Master Gardeners, and other Extension volunteers. According to Executive Director Diane Morris, the annual event raised about $9,000 this year, which will support University of Illinois Extension and 4-H Youth Development programs in Kendall County.

“We were overwhelmed by the response to this year’s event and we are grateful to have such a supportive, involved community,” Morris said in a news release. “Our goal remains to provide a convenient, delicious meal, while still raising funds for the great Extension programs that serve our county. We especially appreciate those organizations and individuals who made a monetary or in-kind donation toward event expenses and supplies. It is a huge financial help. We also want to thank all our servers, runners, and other volunteers, especially the Kendall County Pork Producers, who cook our main course.”

Sponsors for the 2022 Pork Chop Fundraiser included Brummel Realty, Compeer Financial, Doors by Russ, First Insurance Group, Grainco F.S. Inc., Grundy Bank, Heartland Bank & Trust, Kellogg Farms, Law Office of Daniel J. Kramer, Wesley and Diane Morris, Joel and Nancy Ottosen, John and Kay Shaw, Stewart Farms Partnership, Bob and Sarah Stewart, Synergy Financial Services, Inc., and Wayda Go! Chiropractic. In-kind donors include: Clearview Pork, G-Force Labels & Printing and Kendall County Pork Producers. The following 4-H families were the top ticket sellers this year: first place, the Wallin family; second place, Morgan Rosenwinkel; and third place, Hart Efurd. Honorable mention top sellers were the Stewart family and the Petrusa family.

All event proceeds will help support the community programs provided by the University of Illinois Extension in Kendall County, including 4-H Youth Development, Master Gardeners, Master Naturalists, and more. For information on Illinois Extension, visit go.illinois.edu/extensiondkk or call 630-553-5823.