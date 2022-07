Swanson Real Estate is serving as a drop-off point for the We are Called to Care children’s clothing drive. Most of the children served by the organization come with only the clothing on their backs. All clothing must be new with tags.

Drop-off is available at both Swanson Real Estate locations: 664 Veterans Parkway, Yorkville, and 503 E. Church St., Sandwich.

We are Called to Care is a nonprofit organization that works with and supports foster parents in our local communities.