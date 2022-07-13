Yorkville man sentenced to 13 years for sexual assault of teen

YORKVILLE - A Kendall County judge has sentenced a Yorkville man to 13 years in prison for sexually assaulting his teenage babysitter in June 2021, Kendall County prosecutors said.

Graham Moss, 36, of the 800 block of Morgan Street, pleaded guilty to criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse, prosecutors said in a news release. Judge Robert Pilmer sentenced Moss to 10 years for the sex assault charge and three years for the sex abuse charge. Moss also will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Moss had been accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old babysitter who watched his son, prosecutors said. After babysitting for Moss and his wife, the victim spent the night in a spare bedroom and woke up to Moss sexually assaulting her, prosecutors said.

DNA testing confirmed the victim’s allegations against Moss, prosecutors said in a news release.

“This defendant preyed upon a vulnerable child who placed her trust in him,” Kendall County State’s Attorney Eric Weis said. “Thankfully this young victim had the strength and courage to immediately stand up and face her attacker to make sure that justice was done.”