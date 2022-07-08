Indian Valley Theatre announces upcoming auditions for melodrama performances

SANDWICH- The Indian Valley Theatre will be holding auditions for its upcoming in-person melodrama productions from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 10 and from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 11 in the Community Room of the Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St., Sandwich. According to a news release, the auditions will consist of cold readings from the scripts.

Those who audition must be able to perform on Wednesday, Sept. 7 through Sunday, Sept. 11 and could be cast in both shows. Those who are cast must schedule conflicts as the rehearsal schedule will be announced after the directors cast the shows. Show times of the performances will be announced. The melodramas that will be performed by the Indian Valley Theatre will be “Showtime on the Showboat” and Alex Adonis-male adult or teen “Run to the Roundhouse, Nellie.”

“Showtime on the Showboat” will be directed by Linda Whaley. The story will follow River Queen Showboat Captain Lucy attempting to open a new theatre season. She not only must earn enough money to pay her crew and performers, but must also make a payment on the showboat. Evil thespian Rufus Bilge is angry for not being cast as Romeo. He plots with his accomplice, Sadie Larue to sabotage the show, and gain control of the showboat. Characters participants can audition for include:

Captain Lucy- adult or older teen female; Rufus-adult or teen male

Steamboat Willy-teen or adult male

Flower girls- age 7 up to adult

Sadie LaRue-adult or teen female

Ventriloquist (Danny or Dani): male or female adult or teen Dummy (Mick or Mickie) male or female adult or teen

Heather Heartthrob-female-will try to match in age to the hero, Alex

Alex Adonis-male adult or teen.

“Run to the Roundhouse, Nellie” will be directed by Jim Steadman. The story follows Harriett and Nellie as they try to keep their railroad going by themselves after the death of H.O. Gauge (Harriet’s husband) but the gold mine dried up and they are losing the battle. What they don’t know (but Hugo does), is there is black gold on Sterling’s land that could bring Glory Gulch back to life and save the railroad. Unfortunately, Sterling doesn’t know either. Characters participants can audition for include:

Harriet gauge - Female-middle aged matron/widow who owns a short line railroad in Glory Gulch due to her husband’s “untimely” death

Nellie Gauge - Female-Teen or young adult. Harriet’s daughter, pretty but hard to tell covered in grease from repairing the trains

Hugo Swindle -Male adult, moneyed nefarious shyster with an eye for the railroad stock, and for Nellie’s virtue

Sterling Worth -Male teen or young adult, Local rancher with a heart as pure as a new born and the brains to match. Nellie’s heart throb, but he doesn’t get it

Sheila Baggage -Female-adult or young adult, friend of Hugo brought in to help him swindle Harriett, but shows her heart in the end.

For more information or to answer questions, send a message to the Indian Valley Theatre Facebook page.