Farnsworth House hosting Jazz on a June Afternoon June 11

The Edith Farnsworth House, 14520 River Road in Plano, will host “Jazz on a June Afternoon” at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 11. This outdoor concert will feature the Yorkville Big Band along with top-performing jazz musicians from area high schools.

The musicians will perform on the newly restored lower terrace in front of the Farnsworth House, with the audience seated on the lawn. Bring your own lawn chairs or blankets.

Attendees are welcome to come early to picnic, hang out or just stake out their spot. The Oswego 4-H Club will be selling refreshments.

Cost is $10 for adults (13 and older) and free for ages 12 and younger. For information and to buy tickets, visit edithfarnsworthhouse.org/jazz-in-a-june-afternoon/.



