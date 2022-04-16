Kendall County Sheriff’s Office announces 2022 Youth Police Academy

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office is seeking people interested in attending the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office Youth Police Academy. The academy is designed for participants interested in learning more about the law enforcement field. Those who attend schools that honor community service hours will have the opportunity to earn service hours while attending the youth academy.

Interested youth, ages 14 to 18, are eligible to participate in this summer program which will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, June 14 to Aug. 11, excluding the week of July 4. The program will be at the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, 1102 Cornell Lane in Yorkville.

Participants attending the academy will attend lectures, role-play in mock scenarios, participate in physical training, become CPR certified and give back to the community through service events. The academy includes structured activities designed to highlight the different areas of the law enforcement and criminal justice fields. In addition to law enforcement officers, participants will have the opportunity to meet and speak with judges, court services officers, KenCom 9-1-1 dispatch center personnel, Bristol-Kendall Fire Department personnel, Kendall County Health Department personnel and attorneys from the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office.

For information, email the Youth Academy staff at youthacademy@co.kendall.il.us.