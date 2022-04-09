Alyssa Bruce of Plainfield earned a Bachelor of Science in Supply Chain Management from Iowa State University in December 2021.

Local students were named to Northern Illinois University’s fall 2021 Dean’s List.

Students earning this honor include: Bristol residents Zoey Rocen and Lauren Thomson; Montgomery residents Bianca Estrada, Obed Fernandez, Alejandra Garcia, Jayda Hill, Dylan LaVigne, Marco Morales, Zachary Poetsch, Carlos Reveles, Julian Roman, Araceli Salazar, Mark Schaefer and Danielle Williams; Oswego residents Katherine Benson, Cole Boni, Gabrielle Bostwick, Brianna Boyd, Jabari Cox, Erin Cronin, Angela Dassis, Michael Dow, Kyle Johnson, Anthony LaGioia, Jake Long, Jadakess Neal, Courtney Pitstick, Anna Spampanato, Katelynn Valdez, Bri Watson, Crystal Wong and Jaron Woodsley; Plano residents Ace Frieders, Maribel Romo, Kylie Thoms, Jake Welsh, and Jason Zhao; and Yorkville residents Veronica Agama, Andrew Dobson, Alexandrea Douglas, Sam Fitzpatrick, Sarah Gomoll, Holden Hyett, Colin Minogue, Trevor Minogue, Austin Reifsteck and Aaron Zedwick.

Abigail Walker of Oswego was named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List at Manchester University.

Local students received degrees from Northern Illinois University in June.

Karina Ayala of Montgomery received a Bachelor of Science in management.

Karissa Carrera of Montgomery received a Bachelor of Arts in psychology.

Anna Charielle of Montgomery received a Bachelor of Science in elementary education.

Jose Chavez of Montgomery received a Bachelor of Arts in political science.

Kailin Ferguson of Montgomery received a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish language & literature.

Pearl Fox of Montgomery received a Bachelor of Science in biological sciences.

Wilson Karanja of Montgomery received a Bachelor of Science in operations & information management.

Junica Carla Lugod of Montgomery received a Bachelor of Science in psychology.

Jimena Moreno of Montgomery received a Bachelor of Science in elementary education.

Hailey Torres-Turnage of Montgomery received a Bachelor of Science in nursing.

Danielle Williams of Montgomery received a Bachelor of Arts in advocacy and public communication.

Lamont Carter Jr. of Oswego received a Bachelor of Science in business administration.

Emily Corrigan of Oswego received a Master of Arts in anthropology.

Ahneise Cox of Oswego received a Master of Science, Art in art and design education.

Kierra Frazier of Oswego received a Bachelor of Arts in journalism and political science.

Daniel Ingersoll III of Oswego received a Bachelor of Science in physical education.

Mackenzie Stafford of Oswego received a Bachelor of Science in psychology.

Jessica Stoneham of Oswego received a Master of Business Administration.

Dinah Whitfield of Oswego received a Bachelor of Science in nursing.

Jaron Woodsley of Oswego received a Bachelor of Music, in music education and performance.

Victoria Mleczko of Plano received a Bachelor of Science in nursing.

Katherine Atkins of Yorkville received a Master of Science in education, instructional technology.

Michelle Clayton of Yorkville received a Bachelor of Science in nursing.

Mark Jelencic of Yorkville received a Master of Business Administration.

Blake Lafollette of Yorkville received a Bachelor of Science in environmental studies.

Trevor Minogue of Yorkville received a Bachelor of Arts in communication.

Sylvia Scoggin of Yorkville received a Bachelor of Arts in anthropology.

Local students have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester at Marquette University including Montgomery residents Erin Kill, Joel Ramos and Anna Wallace; Oswego residents Meghan Carroll, Julia Dedic, Gretchen Klug, Tommy Maugeri and Tyler Patterson; and Yorkville residents Anna Flamini and Caroline Schweikert.

Benjamin Dobberstein of Oswego, Rebekkah Gebe of Sandwich, Shannon Smith of Plano and Gayle Walker and Lena Wickens of Newark have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at Monmouth College.

Elmhurst University students were named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List including Justin Hames, Delaney Lapore, Elaine Manning and Steven Templin of Yorkville; Lexi Fisher and Daizja Hollman of Oswego; Gabriel Berger, Francisco Gomez, Tristan Ramos, Pauline Schallmo, Nicholas Zoppa and Matthew Zoppa of Montgomery.

Abigeal Kuehner of Montgomery, Sydni Mitchell of Oswego, and Ava Kelly and Rachel Robinette of Yorkville were named to the Dean’s List at Trinity Christian College for Fall 2021.

Local students have been named to the Carthage College dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester including Oswego residents Adam Johnson, Brett Fern, Leah Pope and Mary Harshberger; Montgomery residents Mackenzie Egert, Damien Mendez, Kaila Brugger and Emily Frost; Plano resident Robert Scianna; and Yorkville residents Tanner Mickiewicz, Austin Zepeda and Catherine Casanovas.

Ryan Reynolds of Yorkville, a student at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa, has earned a spot on the Academic Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester.

Justin Tran of Plano and Adam Eckardt of Yorkville have been recognized by the University of Wisconsin-Madison for being named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2021-2022 academic year.

Mark Melton of Oswego was named to Fall 2021 Dean’s List at Hofstra University.

Margaret Wilmes, Audrey Nimtz and Dean Ramsbottom of Oswego and Julia Lietz of Yorkville were named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester at Northern Michigan University.

Madison Malone of Newark has been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the Fall 2021 semester.

Charles DiVito, a Central College student from Yorkville, has been named to the dean’s list for the Fall 2021 semester.

Allison Coakley from Montgomery earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at winter commencement, held Dec. 18, 2021.

