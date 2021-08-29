On campus: University of Illinois Springfield honors Kendall County students

The University of Illinois Springfield has released the Dean’s List for Spring Semester 2021. Local students honored include Oswego residents Nolan Flaherty, Norman Hernandez and Abigail Lemley; Plano resident Abigail Way; and Yorkville resident Madison Grandys.

*****

University of Wisconsin Oshkosh officials have announced students who qualified for the Dean’s List and Honor Roll in spring 2021 across its three campuses (Fond du Lac, Fox Cities and Oshkosh). The term GPA requirement for University Honor Roll is 3.3; the term GPA requirement for Dean’s List is 3.75 out of a possible 4.0. Oswego residents Megan Berg, Reagan Fritts and Matthew Sorrells were named to the Dean’s List. Oswego resident Madison Signor was named to the Honor Roll.

*****

Elmhurst University students were named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List. The following local students made the list: Justin Hames and Steven Templin of Yorkville; Jaden Frantzen of Sandwich; Daizja Hollman of Oswego; and Gabriel Berger, Matthew Zoppa, Nicholas Zoppa, Robin Campos and Tristan Ramos all of Montgomery.

*****

Abigail Walker of Oswego was named to the Manchester University spring 2021 Dean’s List.

*****

St. Ambrose University held separate commencement ceremonies for graduate and undergraduate degree recipients at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, Illinois, on Friday, May 14, and Saturday, May 15.

Cole Aughenbaugh of Oswego graduated cum laude with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Dylan Souza of Yorkville earned a degree in Business Sales.

*****

Colin Kramer of Plano was named to the Dean’s Academic Honor List at Baylor University for the Spring 2021 semester.

*****

Baylor University celebrated more than 7,500 graduates of the Classes of 2020 and 2021 during six in-person commencement ceremonies May 6-8.

Hopi Marie Horvat of Newark earned a Bachelor of Science in Education, Health, Kinesiology, and Leisure Studies in Dec. 2020.

Ethan J. Livingston of Oswego earned a Doctor of Physical Therapy, Physical Therapy in Dec. 2020.

Emma M. Pulgine of Oswego earned a BBA, Management in May 2020.

Grace Elizabeth Fredstrom of Yorkville earned BA, Sociology in May 2020.

*****

Maya Sullivan of Montgomery was named to the dean’s list at the University of Tampa for the Spring 2021 semester.

*****

Winona State University announced that Teaghen Amwoza of Yorkville was named to the Dean’s List for Spring Semester 2021.

*****

Over 2,400 students received their degrees from Northern Illinois University in June. Included among the graduates were the following local students:

Sarah Beste of Montgomery earned a Bachelor of Science, Nonprofit and NGO Studies;

Precious Bradley of Montgomery earned a Master of Science in Education, Clinical Mental Health Counseling;

Devin Breske of Montgomery earned a Bachelor of Science, Engineering Technology-Manufacturing Engineering Technology;

Christian Felix of Montgomery earned a Bachelor of Science, Environmental Studies;

Ashlie Fischer of Montgomery earned a Bachelor of Science in Educ, SPED-Learning Behavior Specialist I with PEL;

Nick Karasch of Montgomery earned a Bachelor of Science, Marketing;

Diana Leon of Montgomery earned a Bachelor of Science, Business Administration;

Efaste Mushundusi of Montgomery earned a Bachelor of Science, Operations & Information Management;

Meghen Nance of Montgomery earned a Master of Accounting Science, Accountancy;

Laura Ndialeloc of Montgomery earned a Bachelor of Science, Mathematics - Applied Mathematics;

Erik Abrell of Oswego earned a Master of Science, Finance;

Josefina Buan of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Science, Electrical Engineering: Biomedical Engineering;

Luis Cano of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Science, Nutrition, Dietetics, and Wellness;

Jonathan Cepeda of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering;

Scott Chavez of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering;

Adianis Contreras of Oswego earned a Master of Science in Education, Clinical Mental Health Counseling;

Livilla Glover of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Science, Medical Laboratory Sciences;

Jacqueline Hall of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Science, Applied Management-Instructional Technology, Training, and Evaluation;

Elizabeth Highland of Oswego earned a Master of Science in Education, Instructional Technology;

Andrea Janick of Oswego earned a Master of Science in Education, School Counseling;

Kurtis Klingbeil of Oswego earned a Master of Accounting Science, Accountancy;

Ashley Mandel of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Science, Rehabilitation and Disability Services;

Dasha Melnic of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Science, Marketing;

Rebecca Mohan of Oswego earned a Doctor of Physical Therapy, Physical Therapy;

Lyn Moran of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Science, Medical Laboratory Sciences;

Desiree Obert of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Arts, Psychology;

Oluwole Oni of Oswego earned a Master of Science, Management and Information Systems;

Michael Pavlick of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering;

Jason Petzold of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Science, Health Sciences - Pre-Physical Therapy;

Wolf Polito of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts, Art Studio and Design - Art Studio;

Jeremy Rehmus of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Science in Educ, Middle Level Teaching and Learning;

Nicholas Scullans of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Science, Operations & Information Management;

Gonzalo Segura of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Science, Management - Leadership and Management;

Miguel Silva of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Science, Athletic Training;

Colin Teng of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Science, Communication - Organizational - Corporate;

Juanita Wessels of Oswego earned a Master of Arts in Teaching, Elementary Education;

Nathalie Martinez of Plano earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts, Art Studio and Design - Art Studio

Jose Nevarez of Plano earned a Bachelor of Science, Operations & Information Management

Thomas Romero of Plano earned a Bachelor of Science, Marketing

Tiffany Busch of Yorkville earned a Master of Arts, Communication Studies

Ashley Deichmueller of Yorkville earned a Bachelor of Science, Accountancy

Taylor Knauf of Yorkville earned a Bachelor of Science in Educ, Physical Education

Patrick McGowan of Yorkville earned a Bachelor of Science, Engineering Technology - Applied Manufacturing Technology

Mitchell Munns of Yorkville earned a Bachelor of Science, Psychology

Ravish Patel of Yorkville earned a Bachelor of Science, Computer Science - Software Development

Steven Roddan of Yorkville earned a Bachelor of Science, Computer Science - Computational Software

*****

This past spring, local students graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Christin Mathew of Oswego earned a Bachelors, Biomedical Sciences.

Stephanie Perez of Yorkville earned a Bachelors, Nursing.

*****

Students have been named to the Deans’ and President’s Lists at Drake University.

To be eligible for the Deans’ list students must have earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the Spring 2021 semester at Drake. Local students earning this honor include Montgomery residents Ryan Holt and Allison Webster and Oswego residents Kyle Bachara, Madeleine Leigh and Anya Zarembski.

To be eligible for the President’s list students must have earned a perfect 4.0 GPA during the Spring 2021 semester at Drake. Local students earning this honor include Oswego residents Julie LaFranzo and Dylan Patel.

*****

Molly Dobberstein of Oswego was offered the Provost Out-of-State Scholarship for high-achieving freshmen for the Fall 2021 semester and the Advancement Scholarship for high-achieving freshmen for the Fall 2021 semester at Austin Peay State University.

*****

Coastal Carolina University recognized nearly 1,200 students during its in-person Spring 2021 commencement ceremonies, held Friday, May 7, and Saturday, May 8, in Brooks Stadium. Among the graduates was Taryn Long a Biology major from Montgomery.

*****

Bradley University congratulates the 1,000-plus students who earned degrees in May.

Zachary Bachmann of Oswego graduated with a BS in Computer Science Data Science.

Isaiah Couch of Oswego graduated with a BS in Biomedical Science.

Casey Haynes of Oswego graduated with a BS in Management and Leadership, Management Information Systems Business Analytics.

Dru Kotlinski of Yorkville graduated with a BS in Marketing.

Lindsay Loquercio of Yorkville graduated with a BSN in Nursing.

Patrick Orsinger of Yorkville graduated with a BS in Finance.

*****

Genevieve Weiss of Sandwich was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at North Central College.

*****

Nicholas W. Bozarth of Montgomery and Christopher P. Galloway of Oswego earned spots on the Winter 2021 semester Deans’ List at Saginaw Valley State University.

*****