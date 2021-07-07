Kendall County Health Department offering Six Flags raffle to teens who get vaccinated

Kids age 12 to 17 who get a COVID-19 vaccine this month through the Kendall County Health Department will be entered in a 5-ticket family pack to Six Flags Great America Theme Park, the health department has announced.

Those that receive a Pfizer vaccine at the health department’s clinics starting Thursday, July 8 will receive a raffle ticket for the drawings. Every Friday, the health department will pull five tickets for the raffle, with each winner receiving a family pack to the Six Flags location in Gurnee.

“Minors under the age of 18 must bring a legal parent/guardian, sign a Pfizer consent form prior to receiving the COVID vaccine, and bring proof of birth (Including: birth certificate, passport, state ID, driver’s permit, medical records, etc) to the appointment,” the health department said in a press release.

Kendall County COVID-19 vaccination clinics take place on Thursdays from 3 to 6 p.m. and Fridays from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Health Department located on 811 W. John Street in Yorkville.

Those interested in making an appointment can visit the health department’s website at www.kendallhealth.org or click here.