‘This is historic’: COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Bickford of Oswego

Dorothy Wellman, 105, received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Jan. 22 at Bickford Senior Living of Oswego. Wellman was diagnosed with COVID-19 in 2020, but recovered her health. (Shea Lazansky)

Dorothy Wellman, a 105-year-old resident at Bickford of Oswego, an assisted-living and memory care community, told her relatives over the phone she was “in the middle” of something while waiting in line for the COVID-19 vaccine.

During an outbreak of the virus at the community late last year, Wellman was infected. She beat it in a day.

As a technician administered the shot to her, Wellman sang to distract herself from the quick snip of pain. Once vaccinated, staff gave her a round of applause.

The COVID-19 vaccine finally arrived at Bickford of Oswego on Friday, Jan. 22, and the community threw a proper party for the event. Balloons hung all around. Vaccinated residents were treated to donuts and stickers, posing with a Rosie the Riveter poster that read “I don’t want to get Covid again!”

“They are ready,” said Bickford Executive Director Simone Pena. “A lot of them miss and are ready to see their families.”

The majority of Bickford’s 40 residents received the Pzifer-BioNTech vaccine, with some previously infected residents opting out. Three Walgreens technicians were on hand to administer the shots, explaining the process and possible side effects to each resident. After their vaccination, residents remained in the community’s foyer for 15 to 30 minutes to allow staff to monitor for possible adverse reactions.

“This is a big deal,” said Tonya Maher, the facility’s community relations director. “This is historic.”

But sadly, the much-needed vaccine did not arrive soon enough for some Bickford residents. At the height of Kendall County’s outbreak last fall, the virus swept through the community, infecting 74 residents and staff and claiming 12 lives. It was the county’s worst long-term care facility outbreak to date, according to data provided by the Kendall County Health Department.

To commemorate those lost to the disease, staff wore T-shirts listing all 12 names at Friday’s event.

“I feel like we’re fighting for them,” Pena said. “It’s a memory for them.”

“Scary” is how resident Jim Feeley, 81, described his life during the pandemic.

“We went from sitting at the tables eating to only getting food in our rooms,” said the former fire department dispatcher and organizer for the Oswego Senior Center. “But they’re working really hard here. I’m glad to get it [the vaccine] because I don’t want to get sick.”

Despite the vaccinations, families still will not be able to visit the community under current Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines, Pena said. Yet with Bickford’s vaccination event, Kendall County has crept forward a bit more in its vaccination campaign. So far, Kendall County has the eighth-highest vaccination rate in Illinois, with 1,488 residents fully vaccinated, according to IDPH data.