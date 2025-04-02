What we’re watching in Kendall after the polls close

With the Kendall County polls closed at 7 p.m., all that’s left is the counting. While the votes are being tabulated, here is what we’re most looking forward to learning tonight.

Oswego Schools 308 board

With eight candidates for four open seats, at least half of the field is going to be disappointed by the final results. In the lead up to the election, candidates focused on topics from the close-to-home infrastructure issues facing the district to policies should federal immigration agents come to school grounds. Depending on how the votes go, the board could look very different after this election.

Yorkville Schools 115 board

Another field with far more candidates than openings, this race has looked back past controversies as much as future concerns. In forums, incumbents have been asked to defend this stances on the district’s handling of the biography “Just Mercy.” The new board will have to face future issues as well, however, as the growing student population is fast outpacing the space available in district buildings.

Sandwich Mayor

Incumbent Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham is facing two challengers for his seat. The contest comes at a time when Sandwich has been taking strides to make an identity for itself, highlighting contests for the town’s best sandwich and exploring public art installations.

Oswego Village Board

This race has already seen changes to the board’s makeup, as trustee Kit Kuhrt lost the Republican primary in February. Like neighboring Yorkville, growth has been a topic of discussion in Oswego as well, specifically development of downtown.

There are two contested elections, with six candidates vying for three seats with 4-year terms, and two candidates fighting it out for one seat with a two-year term.