Oswego Village Trustee Kit Kuhrt behind in bid for second term

With 26 of 28 precincts reporting, Oswego Village Board Trustee Kit Kuhrt on Tuesday was behind in his bid for a second term, according to unofficial results from the Oswego Village Board Republican primary. With two precincts left to be reporter, Kuhrt is in fourth place with about 15% of the vote.

Kuhrt, first elected to the Oswego Village Board in 2021, was among four candidates vying for three spots.

If the results stand when votes are fully counted, Oswego Village Trustee Jennifer Jones Sinnott, who also was first elected in 2021, will now advance to the April 1 consolidated election with former Oswego Village Board trustees Jim Marter II and Terry Olson. They would face the three Democrats running for the three four-year terms on the Oswego Village Board.

Incumbent trustee Karen Novy, a Democrat who was appointed to the Oswego Village Board in July 2023, is one of the candidates on the ballot along with Democrats Rachelle Koenig and James Cooper.

Former Oswego Public Works Director/Village Engineer Jennifer Hughes, a Democrat, is running for the two-year term on the Village Board along with Lori West, a Republican.

Novy was appointed to the Village Board in July 2023 after newly elected Village Trustee Luis Perez resigned to pursue an out-of-state job opportunity. Perez was elected to the Village Board in April 2023 and his term expires in April 2027.

He previously served on the Village Board from 2015 to 2021. The person elected to the two-year term will serve the remaining two years of his term.