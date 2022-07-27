Montgomery OKs liquor license for new Orchard Road Gas N’ Wash

The Montgomery Village Board approved a packaged liquor license for a new convenience store and gas station on the village’s west side in a unanimous vote Monday evening, July 25.

The Board awarded the Class M liquor license for the Gas N’ Wash under construction at the southwest corner of Orchard and Jericho roads.

In a memo to the board, Village attorney Laura Julien said sales of alcoholic beverages at establishments holding Cass M licenses are limited to selling only those beverages in their original packages.

When questioned by board member Theresa Sperling, Julien said the Gas N’ Wash will not be permitted to sell individual cans or bottles of alcoholic beverages.

Construction on the Gas N’ Wash is nearing completion. Village President Matt Brolley told the board the owners would like to open for business Aug. 1.

In other business, the board completed the first public reading of an ordinance that would grant a Class G liquor license to the Hacienda El Dorado Mexican restaurant at 817 Montgomery Road on the village’s east side.

The board is expected to vote to approve the issuance of the license to the restaurant’s owners during their next regular meeting set for Aug. 8.

Under the Class G license, the restaurant would be able to sell alcoholic beverages to patrons on site. Class G liquor license holders are also required to derive more than 50% of their gross annual revenue from food sales, according to a separate memo from Julien.