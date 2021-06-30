Oswego resident is victim of $6,500 email scam

Oswego police are investigating a theft in which an 84-year-old village resident was scammed out of $6,500.

In a statement, police said the victim responded to an email at 10:56 a.m. June 29 purporting to be from a company reporting an incorrect purchase. The victim then called what turned out to be a fake customer service phone number listed in the scam email.

Following instructions from individuals at the fake customer service number, the victim then obtained and activated $6,500 in gift cards.

The victim reported the theft to police at 2:01 p.m. June 29.