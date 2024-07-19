Montgomery man gets life in prison for killing estranged wife

A Montgomery man has been sentenced to natural life in prison for shooting his estranged wife to death in front of her mother and two children.

Kane County Judge Clint Hull pronounced the sentence on July 12 for Timothy Gordon, 48, of Montgomery.

Hull sentenced him to 50 years for the first-degree murder of Yahaira Gordon. He enhanced it to natural life because Gordon used a gun, and because of his prior convictions for armed violence, robbery, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated driving under the influence and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, according to a news release from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said they believe it is the first time a Kane County defendant has been sentenced to natural life based on the gun sentencing enhancement.

Gordon pleaded guilty in December 2023.

Gordon was on parole when he killed his wife on Oct. 31, 2022.

About six weeks before, Yahaira Gordon had filed for divorce on Sept. 23, 2022. She let him live in the basement of the house while she lived on the second floor with her mother, aunt and four children, according to the news release.

The morning of the murder, Gordon learned Yahaira Gordon may have been trying to get an order of protection against him, which would have expelled him from the house, according to the news release..

Yahaira Gordon, fearing a confrontation, was video recording on her cellphone at the time, according to the news release.

He pushed his way into her bedroom, walked to where she was sitting and shot her in the left temple. The mother, aunt, a 2-year-old and a 7-year-old were in the room at the time, according to the news release.

