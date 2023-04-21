Teen wrestler cited for punching Sandwich opponent in face at wrestling match: Police

The Oak Park Police Department on Thursday cited a teenager for allegedly punching a Sandwich opponent in the face following their match earlier this month at Oak Park-River Forest High School, police said.
The teenage wrestler was cited with a local ordinance violation for assault. An adjudication hearing is scheduled for next month. According to a news release from the Oak Park Police Department, the family of the Sandwich teen plans to pursue criminal charges. Additional details about the incident are withheld because it involves minors.
The family of the Sandwich teen could not be reached for comment Thursday. According to the release, the Sandwich teen sustained a bloody nose after their April 8 match and declined additional medical treatment.
Oak Park police officers spoke to the teenager who threw the punch after the incident along with his parents.
“The offender stated that he struck his opponent because he was angry that he had lost the match,” the release stated. “The offender and family also relayed that they would cooperate with any future investigation.”
The Sandwich teen is a wrestler with Aurora-based SPAR Wrestling Academy. SPAR founder and head coach Justin Pearch expressed dismay about what happened.
“It’s a very unfortunate incident,” Pearch said. “It’s rare in our sport that something like that happens, especially being blindsided by it. There was nothing that really showed that was coming.”
The incident happened during the Beat the Streets Chicago Freestyle & Greco Tournament hosted by USA Wrestling. Pearch was not at the event.
“I was actually out of town at another wrestling event, so I didn’t see it,” Pearch said.
He has, however, watched the video of the incident, which is being widely circulated on social media.
Pearch said the Sandwich teen continues to recuperate from his injuries.
“He’s doing well right now,” Pearch said. “I know he’s trying to get to training. He’s going to have to wear a mask for a little while.”
Pearch said the Sandwich teen has excelled since he has been training with SPAR Wrestling Academy.
“He’s a tough kid and very talented and only getting better,” he said. “He’s an eighth-grader who trains with high-level high school wrestlers. Tough kid.”
In a statement, the Beat the Streets – Chicago organization also condemned what happened.
“We are very disappointed that this happened at one of our tournaments, which are meant to provide young people with opportunities to grow and compete in a positive, safe environment,” Mike Powell, executive director of Beat the Streets Chicago, said in a statement. “We are relieved to know that the young man injured is recovering and we have taken the necessary actions to let the authorities determine next steps.”
Powell said the USAW and USAW/IL have jurisdiction over the matter and will determine next steps, including possible suspension of the athlete from the sport.