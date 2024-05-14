Montgomery holding free community paper shredding event

The drive-thru document shredding event on Saturday, May 18 is made possible on behalf of both the Earthmover Credit Union and Village of Montgomery.

The Village of Montgomery and Earthmover Credit Union are partnering to offer residents and Earthmover Credit Union members a free paper shredding opportunity from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 18 near Village Hall at 310 N. River St. on the village’s east side.

The drive-thru event is made possible on behalf of both the credit union and the village. It will offer a convenient, accessible, and easy way for community members to recycle and destroy papers containing sensitive material and information at no charge, according to the release from the village.

This year’s event will feature the Taco Madre food truck located along Mill Street near the event for those looking to grab a bite to eat before or after. The truck will be onsite from 10 a.m. to noon, according to the village.

The event is free and does not require advance registration. Earthmover Credit Union volunteers will be onsite collecting donations for the nonprofit organization KCSO Family & Friends.

“As a local credit union supporting the community is important to our organization and employees. For this event, we will donate any funds collected to a nonprofit organization supporting local Kendall County Special Olympic Athletes and their families,” Heidi Baird, business development manager for Earthmover Credit Union, stated in the release.

Participants must enter the 310 N. River St. parking lot from the north (Taylor & River) or east (Main & Madison). Volunteers and Community Service Officers will be onside assisting with traffic, but a map with traffic patterns is available on the village website, according to the release.

Signage will direct traffic into a line towards the shredding trucks parked at the 310 N. River St. parking lot one block north of Village Hall. There is no need to get out of your car as volunteers will lead cars and unload bags or boxes from the vehicle into the mobile shredding trucks on-site, according to the release.

Paper will be shredded onsite in a locked container for additional security and improved disposal measures. No registration for the shredding event is required, but a limit of four boxes per vehicle is enforced, according to the village.

The village offers paper shredding twice annually. The next shredding event is tentatively set for September at the Montgomery Police Department. For more information on this week’s shredding event or resident support services provided by the Village of Montgomery, visit montgomeryil.org.