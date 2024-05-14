PrairieFest Quilt Show to return with local and heirloom quilts

Members of the Quilters Dozen Quilting Club of Oswego pose with “Blue Chandelier,” the 2024 PrairieFest Quilt to be raffled off during this year’s Oswegoland PrairieFest community celebration. (Provided by Little White School Museum)

This year’s PrairieFest Quilt Show will be held during PrairieFest and will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, June 14, and Saturday, June 15, and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 16, at Oswego’s Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St.

The show is co-hosted by the Quilters Dozen Quilt Club, the Oswegoland Park District and the Little White School Museum.

Area residents who own heirloom family quilts, quilts they have created themselves or quilts they have purchased are encouraged to display their treasures at this year’s show, according to a news release from the museum.

Contemporary and antique quilts that are either machine or hand-quilted are welcome, according to the release.

There is no cost to display quilts.

A certified quilt appraiser will be available to appraise visitors’ treasured quilts during the show on June 14 and 15. There will be an appraisal fee.

Quilts for the show should be dropped off at the museum between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 12.

Displayed quilts must be picked up by their owners between 4:30 and 5 p.m. Sunday, June 16.

Quilt show entry forms are available for download and printout at prairiefest.com/be-a-part-of-it/ and during the drop-off hours at the Little White School Museum on Wednesday, June 12.

The Quilters Dozen have also kicked off their annual fundraiser, the PrairieFest Quilt Raffle, and one lucky winner will take home the 2024 PrairieFest Quilt, “Blue Chandelier.”

The quilt is 68 inches by 80 inches and is made of quality cotton fabric. It was hand-quilted by the Quilters Dozen members, according to the release.

Quilt raffle donation is $5 a ticket or five tickets for $20.

Raffle tickets are now available from quilt club members and, in groups of five, online at prairiefest.com/be-a-part-of-it/. Tickets also will be sold during the quilt show.

Proceeds benefit the Oswego American Legion Post 675 and the Oswegoland Park District’s PrairieFest celebration.

Quilters Dozen meets weekly at Oswego American Legion Post 675, 19 W. Washington St., Oswego.

For more information about the Quilt Show, this year’s quilt raffle fundraiser or the Quilters Dozen Club, call Diana Schlosser at 630-554-9367.