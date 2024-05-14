Yorkville High School senior earns Student of the Year award

Isabella Jones was named the 2023-24 Yorkville High School Student of the year and presented with $4,000 scholarship by the First National Bank of Omaha and the Kendall County Record at the award ceremony on May 9, 2024 at FNBO in Yorkville. (Photo Provided by FNBO)

Isabelle Jones was named the 2023-24 Yorkville High School Student of the Year and presented with a $4,000 scholarship at the annual award ceremony on May 9 at First National Bank of Omaha in Yorkville at 109 W. Veterans Parkway.

Jones is a senior at Yorkville High School and was chosen by a panel of community judges based on her academic, extra-curricular and leadership merits.

Jones was selected out of 35 Yorkville students who were recognized as Students of the Week during the 2023-24 school year. The event is sponsored by First National Bank of Omaha and the Kendall County Record.

For the last 26 years, this partnership has been featuring Yorkville High School students in the Kendall County Record and awarding an annual scholarship.

Jones plans to attend the University of Washington and major in management and systems engineering.

In a news release, FNBO and the Records Newspapers wished Isabelle all the best in her future educational endeavors, and congratulated all of the Yorkville High School Class of 2024.