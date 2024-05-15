Newark’s Kodi Rizzo fires no-hitter with 19 strikeouts in regional: Tuesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

SOFTBALL

Newark 8, Yorkville Christian 0

Kodi Rizzo fired a no-hitter with 19 strikeouts, walking two, and Danica Peshia had two triples and a single for the Norsemen in a Class 1A regional semifinal.

Joliet West 15, Yorkville 0

The Foxes dropped to 16-15 overall, 9-6 in conference.

BASEBALL

Yorkville 5, Plainfield North 0

Nate Harris threw three no-hit innings with seven strikeouts and Kameron Yearsley threw four shutout innings with two strikeouts as the Foxes (20-10, 11-3 SPC West) clinched the series win against Plainfield North. Yorkville can clinch the SPC West title with a win Thursday.

Oswego 8, Oswego East 4

The visiting Panthers (17-11-1, 8-6 SPC West) scored two runs in the first inning, two in the second and four in the third, and went on to beat the Wolves for the second consecutive day in the three-game series. Bryson Norwood was 3 for 4 with a double and two runs scored and Drake Dunnett was 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Oswego. Winning pitcher Hayden Bowman struck out four and allowed four runs on seven hits over 6 1/3 innings. Christian Martyn was 2 for 3 with a double and a run scored for Oswego East (12-18, 5-9).