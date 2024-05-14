Owner of new pet shop in downtown Oswego wants to give customers a helping hand

Julie Hoover owns Paws On Main, located at 100 Main St. in downtown Oswego. The space previously housed Bentley's Pet Stuff. (Eric Schelkopf)

As the store manager of Bentley’s Pet Stuff in Oswego, Julie Hoover did whatever she could do to help her customers and their pets.

Hoover is continuing that mission as the owner of the recently opened Paws On Main pet supply store, which is in the space at 100 Main St. in downtown Oswego that previously housed Bentley’s.

“My motto is that we’re the people’s pet store,” Hoover said. “I wanted a place where people can go and be comfortable.”

Hoover said she is happy to help her customers as much as she can. That includes offering curbside service, which she knows helps out some of her senior customers who have limited mobility.

Hoover had been the store manager of Bentley’s Pet Stuff in Oswego for three years. She has worked at the store since it was Go Dog Go.

Bentley’s Pet Stuff had acquired Go Dog Go in 2016. Hoover decided to take over ownership of the store after Bentley’s closed the store in December.

Other locations, such as the Bentley’s Pet Stuff stores in Joliet and Batavia, also closed last year.

“I didn’t want the people who have been coming here for so many years to have to find another place where they are comfortable going to for their pet needs,” said Hoover, who has lived in Oswego for more than 15 years.

Paws On Main opened its doors in March.

The store serves both dogs and cats. A section of the store is dedicated to cats.

Toys, food and cat litter are among the items for sale in the section, which is appropriately called the “kitty corner.”

“It’s nice for people that just have cats, that don’t have dogs,” Hoover said.

Hoover herself has five cats and two dogs that are rescue animals. And Hoover wants other animals to find their forever homes.

The store hosts adoption events with different animal rescue groups.

Her store carries local products. For example, one of her customers makes homemade dog treats. Another customer makes homemade ice cream.

“It’s a mutually beneficial thing,” Hoover said.

In addition, she believes in supporting other downtown businesses. Hoover offers discounts to people who work at businesses in downtown Oswego.

“You got to support small,” Hoover said. “I’m a firm believer in that, for sure.”

In addition to selling pet supplies, Paws On Main also offers services such as nail trim events for both dogs and cats.

Longtime customer Julie Hill has been coming to the store since it was known as Go Dog Go. She is glad that Hoover has taken over ownership of the store.

“I like the selection and her knowledge,” Hill said.

Hoover uses her knowledge so her customers can make the best decisions for their animals. For example, Hoover said it is important to consider nutritional value when buying food for your dog or cat.

“They should eat better to feel better and live better, kind of like all of us,” she said. “They say that everything starts with food and that’s true.”

More information about Paws On Main is available at its website, pawsonmainoswego.com or at its Facebook page.