Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Grace Allgood, Yorkville Christian, softball, sophomore

Name: Grace Allgood
School: Yorkville Christian, sophomore
Sport: Softball
Why she was selected: Allgood struck out 17 batters and allowed one unearned run on one hit in a 6-1 win over Joliet Central. She was chosen as the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her interview with Joshua Welge.
Welge: Was 17 strikeouts a career high? What was working for you that game?
Allgood: Yes, 17 strikeouts is my career high in a game. I had good velocity on my fastball and my screwball was working. I wasn’t able to use my changeup much that game.
Welge: How have you developed as a pitcher in the last year?
Allgood: I go to my pitching coach once a week and put in the work throughout the week after practice. My travel coaches have been a big part of helping me develop as a pitcher.
Welge: What’s it like being part of such a new softball program?
Allgood: It is a blessing to be a part of the program from the beginning. Softball is my passion and I love being able to play for my high school. I am thankful for the coaches that started this program.
Welge: Your older sister, I know, plays softball, too. Any advice she’s passed on to you that stands out?
Allgood: My sister and I played together the first year of the softball program, and she encouraged me to have patience while the program is growing and to have fun.
Welge: Do you have a pro or college athlete you admire and why?
Allgood: Alabama pitcher Montana Fouts, because she is a great pitcher and I hope to play at that level when I’m older.
Welge: Do you have a favorite game day meal or snack?
Allgood: On game days, I make sure I have enough protein throughout the day to play my best at game time.
Welge: What’s the last book you read?
Allgood: I don’t have much spare time for reading, but I am in my Bible throughout the week.