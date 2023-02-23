Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Alex Stewart, Yorkville, basketball, senior

Name: Alex Stewart
School: Yorkville, senior
Sport: Basketball
Why she was selected: Stewart had 20 points, five rebounds and three assists in a regional semifinal win over Plainfield North and 13 points in the regional final against Benet. She was chosen as the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her interview with Joshua Welge.
Welge: Your team had the most wins by a Yorkville team in five years. What are some of the things that made it successful? How meaningful was it to have that successful of a team as a senior?
Stewart: We practiced hard every day. Even during the days we didn’t feel like practicing we always tried to make sure we had energy through every drill. Especially this year, I thought this was the most energetic group of people and it never was a boring day. It was very meaningful to have this success this year because I was always looking forward to seeing my teammates every day because these were the people and teammates I was the closest to. It was a special team, never a dull moment. I will truly miss this team.
Welge: In what areas in particular do you feel your game has grown in the last year?
Stewart: I feel like my offense has grown a lot. I was able to put more points on the board. I also felt like my decision making has also gotten better. This year, the game was easier to see because I wasn’t always in a rush all the time.
Welge: Besides the playoff win what were some season highlights?
Stewart: Some of my favorite highlights during the season were probably at the Christmas tournament. It was really fun and reminded me of AAU because we played two games a day. It was my favorite because I did really well. Another thing is definitely the locker room celebrations after the wins.
Welge: You’ve signed with Morton Community College. What made you decide to choose them? How much do you look forward to joining a team that’s as successful as Morton is?
Stewart: I chose Morton because I knew it would be a great fit for me. I love the coaches and I can’t wait to be able to play with them next year. I’m looking forward to working hard and stepping up my game.
Welge: What’s your favorite sports team?
Stewart: The Chicago Bulls.
Welge: What’s your favorite subject in school?
Stewart: Math.
Welge: What movies have you watched the most?
Stewart: The movies I’ve watched the most are “The Lion King” or “Ariel.” Those are my favorite movies.
Welge: What’s the last book you read?
Stewart: The last book I read was called “You’ve Reached Sam.”