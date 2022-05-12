Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Riley Gumm, Oswego East, soccer, sophomore

Name: Riley Gumm
School: Oswego East, sophomore
Sport: Soccer
Why she was selected: Gumm scored three goals and assisted a fourth in Oswego East’s 5-0 win over Plainfield East, and had an assist in the Wolves’ 3-1 win over West Aurora that clinched the team’s second consecutive Southwest Prairie Conference title. Gumm was voted by readers as the Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week. Here is her interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.
Welge: What does it mean to win conference for the second year in a row?
Gumm: It’s huge, for the program and for these girls and the team. Last year was so fun to win conference, I think it was the first time for the girls soccer program. We have a great group of girls; we all play for each other and it really shows. Winning conference was the cherry on top.
Welge: You had a great game personally against Plainfield, what happened there?
Gumm: Obviously, we all play for each other. Coming out of the Naperville tournament we were playing the best soccer we have all season. As a team, we connected well, the center mids were able to find me, Anya [Gulbrandsen] was able to find me and we were able to finish.
Welge: Your team has a really good opportunity next week to win the program’s first regional title and maybe go farther. What is the mindset right now and what will the keys be to that?
Gumm: This whole season we’ve had the mindset of going as far as we can in the state tournament. We’re working hard in practice and playing great as a team in games. We just want to go out in the state tournament and play the way we always do, stay consistent with how we play with each other. I think we can go really far.
Welge: How did you get your start playing soccer?
Gumm: I started when I was really young. I can’t even remember when. I got into the park district stuff. I tried a little camp at a club; they asked me to be on the team and the rest is history. I always liked soccer. I really developed a love and passion for it around sixth grade. I started consistently working at it and wanted to be good.
Welge: If you were not playing soccer, what sport would you be playing?
Gumm: I played basketball for a really long time. I’d say basketball, but I prefer soccer.
Welge: Do you have a role model or inspiration you look up to?
Gumm: My mom is always someone I have looked up to.