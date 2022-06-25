Sandwich ALR seeks members

The American Legion Riders Post 181 from Sandwich is a motorcycle group of American Legion members who love to ride, participate in patriotic events and support veterans, and who are willing to help out the community through charitable donations and charitable events.

The American Legion Riders focus on legion and veterans’ projects, events and welfare; local community events and benefits; local memorial ceremonies, community parades, escorting military units to airports for combat tours; and coordinating welcome home celebrations upon their return.

Become a support member by just completing an application. The next membership meeting is 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 30 at the Sandwich VFW, 713 S. Main St. in Sandwich. Call Bob or Sandy Lawrence for membership information or an application at 815-786-8334.