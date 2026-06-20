Oswego Public Library District bringing stories to local parks this summer

"Stories in the Park" will take place from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 22, at the Oswegoland Park District’s Civic Center Park, 5 Ashlawn Ave., Montgomery. (Photo provided by the Oswegoland Park District)

The Oswego Public Library District is excited to bring stories, smiles and fun to local parks this summer.

The next event will take place from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 22, at the Oswegoland Park District’s Civic Center Park, 5 Ashlawn Ave., Montgomery.

Librarians will lead a lively and engaging storytime in the park.

Stories in the Park is for children ages 0 to 11, accompanied by an adult. The storytime is designed to spark imagination and keep children excited about books and reading this summer.

The event is free and open to the public. No registration is required.

In case of inclement weather, the program will be canceled.

For more information about this and other library programs, go to oswego.lib.il.us or contact the Oswego Public Library District at 630-554-3150.