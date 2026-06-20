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Kendall County Now

Oswego Public Library District bringing stories to local parks this summer

"Stories in the Park" will take place from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 22, at the Oswegoland Park District’s Civic Center Park, 5 Ashlawn Ave., Montgomery.

"Stories in the Park" will take place from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 22, at the Oswegoland Park District’s Civic Center Park, 5 Ashlawn Ave., Montgomery. (Photo provided by the Oswegoland Park District)

By Shaw Local News Network

The Oswego Public Library District is excited to bring stories, smiles and fun to local parks this summer.

The next event will take place from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 22, at the Oswegoland Park District’s Civic Center Park, 5 Ashlawn Ave., Montgomery.

Librarians will lead a lively and engaging storytime in the park.

Stories in the Park is for children ages 0 to 11, accompanied by an adult. The storytime is designed to spark imagination and keep children excited about books and reading this summer.

The event is free and open to the public. No registration is required.

In case of inclement weather, the program will be canceled.

For more information about this and other library programs, go to oswego.lib.il.us or contact the Oswego Public Library District at 630-554-3150.

OswegoKendall CountyLocal NewsOswego Public Library DistrictOswegoland Park DistrictKendall County Front HeadlinesShaw Local Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois