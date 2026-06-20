Breaking: Death of woman hit by car in Campton Hills ruled accidental

The death of a woman who was hit by car in her driveway in Campton Hills has been ruled accidental, and no charges will be filed.

“A review of all available evidence confirmed that the incident was an accident and not the result of negligence on the part of the driver,” Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser said in a news release.

Nena Peduzzi, 44, was found unresponsive in her driveway along Brookside West Drive on May 8 following what authorities said was a report of a disturbance. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials later said she had been hit by a car.

The announcement that the case has been closed with no charges filed came after a “thorough investigation” that involved Campton Hills police, the Kane County Coroner’s Office, the Fox Valley Major Crimes Task Force, the Kane County Sheriff’s Office and the Elburn & Countryside Fire Protection District, the release said.

It also said no further information would be provided “at this time” because of “the private nature of this matter.”

“Ms. Peduzzi’s death was a truly heartbreaking and tragic accident,” Mosser said in the release, offering condolences to Peduzzi’s family and “all those who loved her as they continue to process this devastating loss of their mother, daughter, sister, and friend.”