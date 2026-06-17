Oswego’s Jordyn Washington is the Record Newspapers girls soccer Player of the Year

Oswego's Jordyn Washington (18) chases down the ball with Neuqua Valley's Sarah Shannon (9) in pursuit during Class 3A regional final soccer match between Neuqua Valley at Oswego in May in Oswego. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Jordyn Washington is best known in soccer for a powerful leg that makes her a scoring threat from anywhere on the field.

It helped make Oswego history this spring.

Behind its dynamic senior striker, Oswego started its season 12-0, matched a program record set last year with 19 wins and won its second consecutive Southwest Prairie Conference championship.

And to top it all off, the Panthers beat Neuqua Valley 2-1 to win the program’s first regional championship, Washington scoring both goals in the triumph.

“It’s remarkable,” Washington said, “but it’s also a long time coming. What a run, for sure.”

Washington scored 27 goals for the season, giving her 77 for her career over three seasons. She was named all-state and all-conference, as well as Oswego’s offensive MVP.

And, for the second consecutive season, she is the Record Newspapers Player of the Year.

“Ever since my sophomore year, we built a foundation, improve this, improve that. Winning that regional final, it showed me, ‘Look what we have done,’ ” Washington said. “It’s remarkable what we have accomplished in a short time.”

Washington, too, who had a delayed start to her high school career.

She blew out her knee before her freshman year, suffering a torn ACL, MCL, meniscus and LCL, and missed her entire freshman season. Washington made a smashing debut as a sophomore in her return from injury, scoring 23 goals.

She kept aiming higher.

“I had a higher goal this year,” she said. “I wanted to score at least twice a game, had a few small injuries where I had to be out a few games, but other than that it went great. Beating the ranked teams was big. We played Waubonsie Valley twice and beat them.”

Class 3A regional final soccer Oswego's Jordyn Washington (18) controls the ball during Class 3A regional final soccer match between Neuqua Valley at Oswego on Saturday, May 23, 2026 in Oswego. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Washington’s ability to deliver high velocity goals from long range speaks to natural athletic ability and hard work.

She has the frame befitting a basketball power forward, and did try basketball as a child before settling on soccer. Her dad played Division I college football, her mom Division I basketball.

Washington showcased the power behind her shot in Oswego’s second win over Waubonsie Valley when she dribbled right of the goal with a defender on her hip and blasted a score back into the far left corner of the goal.

“I don’t know exactly where I got that [powerful shot],” Washington said. “I think it came in part from weightlifting. It has come over time. When I was younger, I did not have that powerful of a shot. I’ve seen the growth.”

It has certainly been useful for Washington against defenses that collapse on her and mark her with double teams.

“If they give me two seconds of space, I can put it in,” Washington said. “It helps out that I do use my muscle and physical ability.”

While known for her scoring, Washington noted her greatest improvement this season was in setting up teammates.

“Being able to pass and get open in a way that would help my teammates a lot was big,” Washington said. “I believe I had 10 assists. As much as I was the No. 1 option, I had to help out even if I couldn’t score.”

She’s now preparing for the next phase of her career, college at Alabama A&M while she’ll pursue a degree in mechanical engineering.

Washington is playing for the River Light FC soccer club until she leaves for college July 13. She’s also working on conditioning, whether running three miles or 13 laps around the field while also working on agility drills.

She’s got the powerful shot, but realizes she needs to work on her finesse and accuracy when she goes against better college goalkeepers.

“On TV they may look slow watching, but to watch games in person it’s much faster,” Washington said. “That is the one thing that everybody that goes into college realizes. Hopefully my preseason training will get me prepared.

“I’m excited.”