Jordyn Washington’s two goals send Oswego past Neuqua Valley to first regional title in program history

Oswego celebrates with the Class 3A regional final plaque after defeating Neuqua Valley on Saturday, May 23, 2026 in Oswego. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Oswego soccer star Jordyn Washington is committed to continuing her career at Alabama A&M, where she plans to major in mechanical engineering.

That’s a fitting course of study, at least metaphorically speaking, considering how Washington has helped the Panthers make history.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 28 Class 3A regional final soccer Oswego's Kailey Smith (12) and Jordyn Washington (18) celebrate their win over Neuqua Valley for the Class 3A regional final soccer match on Saturday, May 23, 2026 in Oswego. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

The senior striker scored both goals, one in each half, to lead Oswego to a 2-1 victory over Neuqua Valley in the Class 3A Oswego Regional final on Saturday.

It is the first regional title in school history for the second-seeded Panthers (19-1-3), who advance to play third-seeded Benet (18-2) in the Naperville Central Sectional semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“It’s big,” Washington said of the championship. “It’s 100% big.

“We knew it would be a tough game considering (we were) playing them for the second time, but we tough it out, and especially in that last 15 minutes we had to really lock in today.”

Seventh-seeded Neuqua Valley had lost 2-0 to the Panthers during the regular season, but the Wildcats (10-5) gave the hosts one of their stiffest tests of the season.

Freshman Brooke Loudermilk scored on a rebound with 8:18 remaining in the second half to pull Neuqua within 2-1 and the visitors pressured regularly after that.

Class 3A regional final soccer Oswego's Jordyn Washington (18) chases down the ball with Neuqua Valley's Sarah Shannon (9) in pursuit during Class 3A regional final soccer match between Neuqua Valley at Oswego on Saturday, May 23, 2026 in Oswego. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

But it wasn’t enough because of Washington’s scoring prowess. She scored on a one-timer in front off a feed from Mane Brolley at the 15:57 mark of the first half, and again with 27:19 to go in the second half on another quick strike.

Sophomore midfielder Sophie Augustine set up the second goal with a perfect through ball up the middle to Washington, who broke free into the box and beat Neuqua goalkeeper Gabrielle Ray for her 26th goal of the season.

“We practice those all the time,” Washington said. “It’s rigorous practicing but once you get it down, it shows out in the games.

“Especially with Soph’s pass, we practiced those right before the game, when we peel off the girl and strike it fast.”

Class 3A regional final soccer Oswego's Sophia Augustine (13) heads the ball during Class 3A regional final soccer match between Neuqua Valley at Oswego on Saturday, May 23, 2026 in Oswego. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Augustine likes to score goals but she loves getting assists.

“A lot of times if my shot’s not open, I’m like, ‘Oh, is Jordyn open up there, is Mane open?’ Augustine said. “I always like to scan the options, so I saw Jordyn and I was like, ‘Jordyn, get the shot.’”

Despite their furious comeback effort, the Wildcats were unable to get any shots after Loudermilk’s goal. Lindenwood-bound senior Peyton Johnson helped make sure of that, leading a stout effort by Oswego’s back line.

“I think it’s really good that we all know how to play together and even if one of us makes a mistake, we cover for each other really well,” Johnson said. “So I feel we are a unit back there and it just worked out for us today.”

The championship was a long time coming for the Panthers, who have played in regional finals before but usually ran into powerhouse Naperville teams. They lost in the regional final at home last season to eventual state runner-up Naperville North.

“It feels amazing,” Augustine said. “I’m just a sophomore, but this team has brought so much energy.

“They’re like all my older sisters. Playing with them and all the chemistry is just amazing. Knowing that we’ve wanted this for so long, it feels so amazing to get it.”

Despite the loss, the Wildcats were not discouraged. Loudermilk is one of 13 freshmen and sophomores who will be back.

“I think it’s definitely going to motivate us for next season,” Loudermilk said. “I think we’re going to take this to heart and use it for motivation next season and hopefully come back stronger.”