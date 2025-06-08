Plan for retail shops, pavilion and dog park as part of development in downtown Oswego moving forward

Applicant USC, LLC wants to renovate an industrial building at 174 S. Harrison St. into a multi-tenant structure for commercial use as part of the proposed Harrison Street Square development. (Eric Schelkopf)

Plans continue to move forward to turn a portion of Harrison Street in downtown Oswego into a commercial development that would include small retail shop spaces, food trucks with a pavilion and a recreational area.

At its June 5 meeting, Oswego planning and zoning commissioners recommended approval of the concept plan for Harrison Street Square. Village trustees will now review the plan.

The property consists of three parcels. Applicant USC, LLC wants to renovate an industrial building at 174 S. Harrison St. into retail spaces.

“The central parcel is currently vacant,” Oswego Assistant Development Services Director Rachel Riemenschneider said in a memo to commissioners. “The concept plan depicts a large open space reserved for recreation. On the north side of the recreational area would be three concrete pads for food trucks and a pavilion for outdoor seating.”

The open space could be used for seasonal events, the applicant said. Mi Kozina food truck is currently located on the property near the building.

As proposed, eight small structures reserved for individual commercial tenants would be built on the eastern side of the recreational area, along the railroad tracks.

A flyer states the proposed Harrison Street Station Shops would “offer business start-ups an advantage to start selling products and services of interest to guests of Harrison Street Square.” (Graphic provided by UCSC, LLC)

“Each of the shops would be approximately 120 square feet,” Riemenschneider said.

A flyer states the proposed Harrison Street Station Shops would “offer business start-ups an advantage to start selling products and services of interest to guests of Harrison Street Square.”

Also at the meeting, commissioners recommended approval of a special use permit for an outdoor recreation use which would allow applicant Nicole Nicklin to provide a dog park on the southwest side of the building at 174 S. Harrison St.

“The applicant intends to open a business where patrons can bring their dogs, which will include an indoor bar area and an outdoor fenced-in dog area,” Riemenschneider said. “An overhead door would connect the indoor and outdoor spaces.”

The 2,700-square-foot dog park, which would be connected to the indoor bar area, requires a special use permit.

“Barkville Buddies offers a unique blend of social benefits for both dogs and their human companions,” Nicklin said in addressing commissioners. “For dogs, this provides an open space to play in and interact with other dogs, which is crucial for their physical health and socialization skills. Regular visits to the dog park can help reduce behavioral issues.”

She said such establishments have proven to be successful in other areas of the country.

“There’s a thriving market for pet friendly social spaces,” Nicklin said. “The concept of dog bars, where patrons can enjoy a drink while their furry friends play, caters to the growing demographic of pet owners that view their dogs as family members.”

Nicklin said her proposal has been creating a buzz.

“People are asking me when it’s going to open,” she said.

Commissioners recommended approval of the special use permit subject to several conditions.

Those conditions included adherence to a proposed maintenance plan and a requirement for the property owner to begin the process of annexation to Fox Metro Wastewater Reclamation District within 18 months and to fully connect to the district within two years’ time.

As part of the maintenance plan, solid waste will have to be picked up on a continual basis and the park will have to be inspected at the start of each day.