Olive Garden coming to Yorkville, city says around 80 jobs will be created

(file photo) The city of Yorkville announced a new Olive Garden is coming to the city's Kendall Marketplace. Mayor John Purcell called the new restaurant an "exciting new chapter" for the city. (Orlando Sentinel/Kyle Arnold)

Yorkville announced a new restaurant is coming to town – specifically to the Kendall Marketplace.

“Olive Garden is coming to Yorkville,” Mayor John Purcell said in a release. “This is an exciting new chapter for our city.”

Olive Garden will be the first sit-down national chain restaurant in the Kendall Marketplace, according to the city.

The city of Yorkville released the first drawing plans of the new Olive Garden coming to town in 2027. (Photo Provided By The City of Yorkville)

The restaurant is famous for its accessible Italian-themed meals, garlic breadsticks, and wide selection of wines.

The city is expecting the restaurant to generate around 80 jobs. Current projections have the restaurant breaking ground later this year, with the grand opening in 2027.

Darden Restaurants, owners of the Olive Garden chain, and city staff are reviewing site plans over the next couple months.

The restaurant site is a 7,800-square-foot facility at 978 Edward Lane, along U.S. Route 34.

The city said more information about the project will be provided as it becomes available. The announcement was made by the city’s Economic Development team.