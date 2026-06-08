Quilt raffle to highlight this year’s PrairieFest Quilt Show at Oswego museum

Quilters Dozen members pose with this year’s PrairieFest Quilt, "Suzie’s Stars," a traditional pattern piece hand-quilted by club members. The quilt will be raffled at this year’s PrairieFest Quilt Show at the Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St., Oswego. (Photo provided by Little White School Museum)

The Little White School Museum in Oswego is showcasing an extensive exhibit of homemade quilted treasures during PrairieFest.

PrairieFest runs from June 19 to 21. The museum is located at 72 Polk St.

The Quilters Dozen Quilting Club are now selling tickets for this year’s handcrafted PrairieFest Quilt. A winning raffle ticket will be chosen at 4 p.m. June 15. The annual raffle is the group’s main fundraiser.

This year’s quilt is entitled “Suzie’s Stars,” and is a traditional design in reds and cream.

Raffle tickets are now available on line at prairiefest.com under the Get Involved tab or from Quilters Dozen members at $5 per ticket or five tickets for $20.

Proceeds will benefit the Oswegoland Park District and Oswego American Legion Post 675, where the club meets every Thursday.

Quilt show hours will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 19 and 20, and noon to 4 p.m. June 21. There is no admission charge to the show.

Quilts sought for display at show

Owners of treasured quilts are invited to display them at this year’s PrairieFest Quilt Show June 19 to 21 at Oswego’s historic Little White School Museum.

The Quilters Dozen Quilt Group, organizers and sponsors of the annual show, are seeking handmade, machine made, new, heirloom and otherwise treasured quilts for this year’s show.

There is no cost to enter quilts in the show.

Quilt owners should drop off their quilts, each accompanied by an entry form, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m on Wednesday, June 17 at the museum. At the end of the show, quilts may be picked up, between 4:30 and 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 21.

Quilt show entry forms are available for download at prairiefest.com under the “Get Involved” tab. Forms will also be available during quilt drop-off on Wednesday, June 17.

Besides a large display of modern and antique quilts, the show will also feature a certified quilt appraiser, who will appraise quilts during the show on Friday and Saturday.

For more information on the quilt raffle, quilt drop-off for the show, or the show itself, call 224-715-2394.