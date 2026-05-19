Sections of Yorkville’s Riverfront Park will be closed this summer for brick replacement

(file photo) Yorkville is undergoing a months-long brick replacement project across several areas of Riverfront Park along the Fox River. (Sandy Bressner)

A months-long project to replace bricks in the downtown riverfront and plaza area of Yorkville will result in sections of the popular public area being closed while crews are working on the project.

The construction work is timed to not effect the town’s large festivals, River Fest and Yorktoberfest.

Director of Parks and Recreation Tim Evans said the project will improve safety concerns and improve flood control as a lot of the area’s bricks have fallen apart over the years.

The Riverfront Park Brick Walkway & Plaza Replacement Project in downtown Yorkville is broken down into four phases over several months. (Photo Provided By The City of Yorkville)

The “Riverfront Park Brick Walkway & Plaza Replacement Project” is broken down into four phases, with each phase closing off a different section of the riverfront public area.

“A lot of the bricks are falling apart, becoming a tripping hazard and causing a lot of water issues,” Evans said during a city meeting. “We’ll be working in phases throughout the summer and fall months. Certain parts of the park will be closed as we’re working on it.”

The construction is expected to begin after Memorial Day weekend on May 26.

The first phase of brick replacement work is focusing on the area around Riverfront Park’s main shelter. Each phase is expected to take several weeks.

The first phase is expected to be completed before River Fest on July 18.

Beginning July 21, phase two involves replacing the bricks in the eastern portion around the shelter. Beginning Aug. 10, phase three focuses on the western area around the shelter.

Crews will also be installing a new dumpster enclosure pad. The far western brick access point near Ginger & Soul is being removed as part of the project.

Phase three work is expected to be completed before Yorktoberfest and the Scarecrow Walk on Sept. 23.

Starting Nov. 2, the final phase of the project involves replacing bricks along the park’s far eastern side and the installation of two additional ornamental lights extending into the wooded area along the river.

“Work schedules will accommodate special events and facility rentals, and construction may pause as needed,” city staff said in documents. “Steel barricades will be used to section off one phase at a time, maintaining access to most areas of the park.”

At the completion of each phase, crews will undertake significant landscape restoration, continuing through the entirety of the project.