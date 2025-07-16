Yorkville invites all to have a ‘Wicked’ good time at River Fest

The Yorkville River Fest is returning with the popular homemade cardboard boat races. Pictured, Tyler VanDeVeire, (left), Milo Smither and Evan Debruycker, all from Yorkville, navigate the "M.ET Ghost" through the Marge Cline Whitewater Course during one of the previous year's races. (Shaw Media file photo )

Whether soaring through the air or trying to remain afloat in a cardboard boat, the key phrase for Yorkville’s River Fest 2025, is “defying gravity.”

From live country music performances, “Wicked”-themed family activities and cocktails for the adults, and homemade cardboard boat races, this year’s fest is shaping to be extra magical.

The fest, hosted by the Yorkville Parks and Recreation Department, is being held on Saturday at Riverfront Park, 131 E. Hydraulic Ave., Yorkville.

Several caterers are serving food at the event, including Station One Smokehouse, Grandma Rosie’s, the Yorkville Knights of Columbus, Pepe’s, and Rosati’s.

The musical performances begin at 11 a.m. with Cowboy Co. The Country Music Show, followed by Riplock at 3 p.m. and the headliners Back Country Roads from 7 to 10 p.m.

One of the more popular events events each year is the cardboard races, with participants designing colorful and themed boats with nothing but cardboard and some ingenuity.

Registration for the races opens at 12:30 p.m. and is accepted the day of for $10 a boat. Prizes are being awarded to the top three fastest boats and the themed-boat voted “Best in Show.”

Life vests, helmets and paddles are being supplied to the racers. Organizers are encouraging families and kids aged 10-and-older to participate and test their skills at staying afloat.

Immersing children in the wonderful world of Oz and magic, Wicked-themed family activities are running from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Children can try their hand at brewing potions with a costumed Elphaba, crafting wands with Glinda, and defying gravity on a “magic broom” with the eurobungy soaring attraction.

Adding to the magic filled fun, children can test their dragon training skills at the Berk Dragon Academy from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Participants will be challenged with mastering the art of dragon training with all their favorite characters from “How to Train Your Dragon.”

As the live music flows throughout the park, a craft beer tasting area is offering a variety of six local craft beers with a souvenir glass. The brews are available from 2 to 6 p.m. Wristbands are available for $20 per person or $35 for couples. Purchase includes a 14 oz glass of your favorite sample.

Parking is free and available at several downtown parking lots. To see a parking map or to learn more about the events, including rules for the cardboard boat races, visit yorkville.il.us/579/Yorkville-River-Fest.