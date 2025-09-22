‘Raise your steins’: 8th annual Yorktoberfest aiming to raise $40K for Yorkville-area students

A stein holding contest is held at Yorktoberfest in downtown Yorkville. This year, organizers are anticipating their largest crowds ever. (Photo Provided By Jason Pesola)

When your arms are straining during the stein holding competition at the 8th annual Yorktoberfest, remember “it’s all for the kids.”

The popular festival hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Yorkville, is returning to downtown Yorkville on Sept. 26 and 27, replete with craft brews, authentic German food, and live music, including an interactive German-style folk band.

The free festivities run from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday in Riverfront Park East in Yorkville.

Yorktoberfest (file photo) Volunteers Renee Kryger and Mark Anderson pour beers at Renee's Brauhaus during Yorktoberfest, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Riverfront Park in Yorkville. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N)

Organizer Jason Pesola, president of the Kiwanis Club of Yorkville, said it fills him with immense pride knowing that the community comes together every year to have fun and raise money for local education.

Pesola said proceeds from the festival are donated by the Kiwanis Club to the Yorkville Education Foundation, the Indian Valley Vocational Center, and the club’s Waubonsee Community College endowment fund.

Last year, the festival generated $25,000 in donated funds. This year, Pesola said the club is aiming for $40,000 in proceeds.

“Every cent we make goes back into our education grant and scholarship program,” Pesola said. “Giving back to the community is what it’s all about. There is a great need within our community. At the Indian Valley Vocational Center, some students do not have money for welding bits and tools. In our community, some high school students can’t afford to take the ACT or SAT multiple times to get a better score. We want to help lift up the kids in our community.”

The club also funds a scholarship program for students at Waubonsee Community College.

With a good weather forecast, organizers said their fingers are crossed for about 8,000 festival attendees over the two days.

“Everything we do at Yorktoberfest year after year is for the kids, even our famous Kiwanis Club cotton candy,” Pesola said. “Yorkville’s Scarecrow Walk is great fun, and we have face painting and caricature drawings. For the adults, the stein holding contest is a great time. We even have two local musical acts, Riplock, and a local fireman band out of Yorkville called Nashville Electric.”

Family fun activities also include a dog adoption event, touch-a-truck, pumpkin painting and crafts, like bracelet making.

Outside of the authentic German food served up by Wurst Kitchen, attendees can dine on Cousins Maine Lobster and Freaky Fries. An abundance of local craft brews are available to wash it all down.

Yorktoberfest in Yorkville features several musical performances across two days to fundraise for local education scholarships and grants. (Photo Provided By Jason Pesola)

Pesola gave his take on all the live musical acts.

Friday, Sept. 26:

Riplock: 4 to 5:30 p.m. - “Local group, they are fantastic.”

Groupies Wanted: 6 to 7:30 p.m. - “Everyone loves them.”

Bad Medicine: 8 p.m. - “Sing-along songs from 80s, 90s and early 2000s.”

Saturday, Sept. 27:

Fritz & The Pretzel Twists: 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. – “We always open up with them and refer to them as our house band. Their German music is very fun and interactive with the crowds.”

Serendipity: 3 to 4 p.m. – “All female band, rocking country and pop.”

A Taylor Experience – Are You Ready For It?: 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Nashville Electric – 6:30 p.m. - “Local fireman band right out of Yorkville.”

Tennessee Whiskey: 8 p.m. – “A Chris Stapleton tribute that always draws a massive audience.”

To learn more about the festival and the Kiwanis Club of Yorkville, visit kiwanisyorktoberfest.org/.