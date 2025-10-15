Record-breaking Yorktoberfest raises around $45,000 for Yorkville-area education scholarships

Wyatt and Mary Fetzer look at the pumpkins at Yorktoberfest in Yorkville on Saturday, Sep. 27, 2025. (Photo by Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network)

After this year’s record-breaking Yortktoberfest, organizer Jason Pesola said the Kiwanis Club of Yorkville might have to establish an extra grant because so much money was raised for their educational scholarships.

With every penny generated from sales going to the Kiwanis Club’ educational grants and scholarships, Pesola said the Sept. 26-27 event in downtown Yorkville generated more than $45,000.

That is almost twice as much as last year’s $25,000 raised in donated funds.

The funds are donated by the Kiwanis Club to the Yorkville Education Foundation, the Indian Valley Vocational Center, and the club’s Waubonsee Community College endowment fund.

“Yorktoberfest grows every year, and this year being the most profitable event we ever had, it’s just incredible how much we’re able to give away with our educational grant and scholarship programs,” said Pesola, president of the Kiwanis Club of Yorkville. “The entire club is ecstatic. We’re looking forward to creating new grants with the extra money raised.”

With perfect early autumn weather, around 6,000-7,000 people attended the fall festivities, replete with authentic German food and stein holding contests, live music and loads of family-fun activities.

George Redd-Cipolla gets a boost from dad Brett Redd for a better look at the Monster Mullet at the Touch a Truck event at Yorktoberfest in Yorkville on Saturday, Sep. 27, 2025. (Photo by Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network)

“People look forward to the event every year, it’s the last big outdoor event on the Fox River,” Pesola said. “We had absolutely beautiful weather, fantastic music and wonderful food vendors. The event’s become such a community staple. Families were having so much fun, it was wonderful seeing the kids love the touch-a-truck.”

Pesola said kids were able to crawl inside a Groot garbage truck, as well as get up close with a monster truck and vehicles by the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. The festival also featured a dog adoption event, pumpkin painting and crafts, like bracelet making.

He thanked the 50-60 volunteers who helped make Yorktoberfest a success, including all the local businesses working the beer tent.

The Kiwanis Club’s next event is “Shop with a Cop” in December, where toys are purchased and given away to kids who can use an extra smile during the holiday season.

To learn more about supporting and getting involved with the Kiwanis Club of Yorkville, visit kiwanisyorktoberfest.org/.