Oswego East baseball hits 6 homers, rallies past West Aurora: Friday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Baseball

Oswego East 10, West Aurora 9

Joe Grimm’s go-ahead two-run homer, the Wolves’ fourth homer of the inning and sixth of the game, capped off a seven-run bottom of the sixth in Oswego East’s comeback win.

Adyn Fowler hit a two-run homer to start the scoring in the inning, Dominic Battista added a two-run shot and Jacsen Tucker made it back-to-back with his own long ball. Battista hit two homers in the game and Devin Wheaton also went deep.

Plano 10, Newark 3

Quentin Santoria hit a grand slam in the first inning, and the Reapers went on to the nonconference win at Newark.

Santoria was 2 for 4 with five RBIs and two runs scored, Julian Gates 3 for 4 with two doubles, three runs scored and an RBI and Braylon Schmidt 2 for 4 with a double and three runs scored for Plano (9-15-1).

Toby Steffen had a hit, run scored and RBI for Newark (8-13).

Sandwich 6, Earlville 2

Arlo Budd hit a solo homer and struck out nine in a complete-game five-hitter, Griffin Somlock was 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored, Braden Behringer was 2 for 3 with a double and two runs scored for the Indians (12-13-1) in Sandwich.

Wheaton Academy 6, Parkview Christian 3

Christian Mulder was 2 for 3 with a homer, two RBIs and a run scored and Joey Ables was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI for the visiting Falcons (14-8).

Softball

Plano 16, Newark 6 (6 innings)

Chloe Rowe and Elizabeth Hansel homered to highlight the Reapers’ 16-hit attack in the nonconference win in Plano.

Rowe was 3 for 3 with the homer five RBIs and two runs scored and Hansen was 3 for 4 with the homer, three runs scored and three RBIs. Camilla Nunez was 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI for Plano (6-19).

For Newark (11-12), Brooklyn Wallin had a triple, two RBIs and a run scored, Zoey Carlson was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Adelaide Johnson was 2 for 2 with two runs scored.

Oswego East 4, Neuqua Valley 2

Addyson Dunn tossed a complete-game five-hitter with seven strikeouts, Katie Silva was 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored and Makaylie Malburg was 2 for 3 with an RBI for the host Wolves (22-8), who won their ninth straight game.

Sandwich 13, Earlville 9

Abigail Johnson was 3 for 4 with a double, a triple, three runs scored and three RBIs, Kayden Corneils 4 for 5 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI and Karlie Hardekopf was 2 for 4 with a double, run scored and RBI for the Indians (15-11) in Sandwich.

Boys Track and Field

Lockport Bill Jackson Invitational

Yorkville (161 points) was second behind Minooka (194) in the combined team standings in the ABC meet, with Oswego (39) 14th.

Oswego’s Dontrell Young won the A flight 200 (21.47 seconds) and won the 400 in a meet record 47.76. Yorkville’s Owen Horeni won the A flight 1,600 (4:14.18), and Aiden Kolkmeyer the 110 hurdles (14.81), the 300 hurdles (37.98) and the high jump (2.01 meters).

Oswego East Invite

The Wolves (147.33) beat out Lemont (134) to win the 10-team meet.

Oswego East winners included Phoenix Scott in the 800 (1:59.18), Aiden Pantojas the 3,200 (10:03.08), Donavin Eason the 300 hurdles (40.61), Connor Griffin the shot put (15.95 meters), and Holden Montgomery the pole vault (4.19 meters).