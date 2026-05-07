Bristol man charged with multiple felonies for criminal sexual assault

A Bristol man is facing multiple felony charges related to an alleged criminal sexual assault in Kendall County.

Caleb Gill, 20, was charged with four felony counts of criminal sexual assault and six felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office said.

Gill was taken into custody in Bristol in Kendall County on May 7 by the sheriff’s office and the U. S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office began an investigation after receiving reports of an alleged criminal sexual assault in unincorporated Kendall County on Oct. 14, 2025.

An arrest warrant was issued by the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Gill remains in custody in the Kendall County Jail pending a court hearing, according to the release.