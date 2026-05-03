Jayden Ruth sweeps sprints as Yorkville wins Red Ribbon Invite: Saturday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Boys Track and Field

Red Ribbon Classic

Yorkville, with 150 points, beat out Wheaton Warrenville South (107) to win the 11-team meet at Metea Valley.

Yorkville’s Jayden Ruth won the 100 (10.71) and 200 (21.79), anchored the winning 4x100 relay (43.16) and was second in the long jump (6.59 meters).

Yorkville’s Owen Horeni won the 800 (1:53.42), Aiden Kolkmeyer the 300 hurdles (38.99) and high jump (1.88 meters).

Palatine Relays

Oswego East, with 148 points, beat out Palatine (121) to win the 10-team meet.

Oswego East winners included Jamari McKay in the 100 (11.03 seconds) and 200 (22.81), Micah Monahan in the 400 (50.80), Phoenix Scott in the 800 (1:59.24), Julius Watson in the long jump (6.37 meters) and the 4x100 relay (43.88).

Softball

Oswego East 12, Crystal Lake Central 11

Addyson Dunn hit an inside-the-park three-run homer to bring in the tying and go-ahead runs as the Wolves scored eight runs in the top of the seventh inning, rallying from an early 7-0 deficit at the Rosemont Rumble.

Katie Silva was 3 for 5 with two runs scored and three RBIs, with a two-run single in the seventh, and Katie Maday was 3 for 4 with two runs scored for the Wolves (17-8), who scored all 12 of their runs in the final two innings.

Oswego East 14, Glenbard West 6

Olivia Owles was 4 for 4 with a run scored and two RBIs, Danielle Stone 3 for 3 with a double, three runs scored and three RBIs and Megan Halverson 3 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs for the Wolves at the Rosemont Rumble.

Oswego 11, Neuqua Valley 0 (6 innings)

Adalynn Fugitt and Jaelynn Anthony combined on a six-inning no-hitter with seven strikeouts and the visiting Panthers (15-8) scored eight runs in the sixth inning to finish off the nonconference win.

Fugitt was 2 for 3 with a triple, two runs scored and three RBIs and Betsy Jack 2 for 3 with a run scored and an RBI.

Sycamore 15, Sandwich 1 (5 innings)

Raena Moyer had a single and scored the lone run for Sandwich (12-10).

Baseball

Yorkville Christian 5, Holy Trinity 4

Elijah Christian singled in Isaac McCoy and Caleb Fulkerson with two outs in the bottom of the ninth for a Mustangs’ walk-off win, their eighth over the last nine games.

Austin Vugteveen struck out 10 over six innings, Fulkerson was 2 for 4 with a triple and two runs scored and McCoy 2 for 5 with a run scored for Yorkville Christian (11-6-1).

Lincoln-Way East 7, Oswego East 5

The host Griffins scored two runs in the fourth, two in the fifth and two in the sixth to rally from a 4-1 deficit.

Jacsen Tucker was 3 for 4 with a double and a run scored, Devin Wheaton 2 for 4 with a run scored and two RBIs and Noah Deist 3 for 4 with an RBI for Oswego East (11-11).