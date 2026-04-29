Jaelynn Anthony’s 3 homers, record blast power Oswego past Minooka: Tuesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Softball

Oswego 14, Minooka 6

Jaelynn Anthony hit three home runs, including a tying two-run shot in the fifth and a go-ahead grand slam in the sixth, powering the visiting Panthers to a come-from-behind Southwest Prairie Conference win at Minooka.

In the process, Anthony broke the Oswego career home run record.

Anthony went 4 for 5 with seven RBIs and also struck out six to get the win in relief for Oswego (12-8, 7-1), who scored 13 runs over the final three innings with a six-run seventh. Adalynn Fugitt went 3 for 4 with a homer, two doubles, four runs scored and three RBIs.

Yorkville 7, Oswego East 0

Bella Rosauer tossed a complete-game three-hit shutout with four strikeouts, and went 2 for 4 at the plate with an RBI for the visiting Foxes (19-6, 7-1 Southwest Prairie Conference). Ellie Fox was 2 for 4 with a double and a run scored, Kenzie Mendez 2 for 3 with two runs scored.

Katie Maday had two hits for Oswego East (13-7, 3-5).

Earlville 5, Newark 3

Earlville scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth and two in the fifth to erase a 3-0 Newark lead and went on to the Little Ten Conference win.

Adelaide Johnson was 2 for 3 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI, Zoey Carlson 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored and Brooklyn Wallin 2 for 4 with an RBI for Newark (9-8).

Baseball

Yorkville 8, Oswego 4

Gavin Geegan singled in the go-ahead run in the third inning, and the Foxes (13-7, 3-2) went on to their second straight win in the three-game Southwest Prairie West series.

Geegan was 3 for 4 with a run scored and two RBIs, Kal Artnzen had a double, two runs scored and two RBIs and Owen Middleton was 2 for 4 with a run scored and RBI for Yorkville.

Hunter Amelio was 2 for 4 with a run scored and Drew Kleinhans doubled and drove in a run for Oswego (11-11, 2-3).

Oswego East 7, Bolingbrook 6 (8 innings)

Caden Bregar singled in Chase Lafin with two outs in the bottom of the eighth for the walk-off win.

Noah Deist was 2 for 3 with a homer, three RBIs and a run scored, Bregard had two hits and a run scored and Devin Wheaton two hits for the Wolves (9-10, 2-2 SPC West), who scored a run each in the sixth, seventh and eighth for the comeback win.

Plano 10, Harvard 0

Quentin Santoria struck out 13 in a four-hit shutout and went 3 for 4 at the plate with a two-run homer, double, three runs scored and four RBIs for the visiting Reapers (7-12-1, 2-5 Kishwaukee River Conference).

Julian Gates was 3 for 3 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI and Eric Nunez and Brandon Ramos each had two hits.

Yorkville Christian 4, Crossroads 3

Caleb Fulkerson had a double and an RBI and Austin Vugteveen scored a run and struck out four in two innings of shutout relief for the Mustangs (9-6-1).

Marist 1, Parkview Christian 0 (8 innings)

Parkview Christian’s Crew Staudacher struck out eight and allowed just one hit and one walk in seven innings, but the visiting Falcons (11-7) lost in extra innings.

Girls Soccer

Streator 4, Sandwich 1

Delaney Gauer scored Sandwich’s goal with the assist from Bailey Brummel. Shayla Green had nine saves in goal and two penalty kicks blocked.

Girls Track and Field

Woodstock 179.5, Sandwich 120, Plano 85, Somonauk 80.5, Newark 32, Earlville 2

Sunny Weber won the 1,600 in 4:43.72 to lead Sandwich event winners at the meet.

Other Indians’ winners were Delanie Card in the 400 (1:05.08), Emily Urbanski in the 3,200 (13:41.22), Alayla Harris in the 100 hurdles (16.78) and Mikaela LeaTrea in the discus (26.49 meters).

Plano won the 4x100 relay (51.40) and 4x200 (1:50.28).

Boys Track and Field

Woodstock 259.33, Sandwich 135, Plano 109.67, Somonauk 21, Earlville 14

Sandwich winners included Colt Li in the 100 (11.28), Louis Murillo in the shot put (15.48), Seth Skillin in the discus (40.49), Jacob Ross in the pole vault (4.72) and the 4x200 relay (1:33.45).

Plano winners included Johnny Espino in the 400 (51.94), Alejandro Delgado in the 1,600 (4:46.11), Jayden Balingit (Lumba) in the high jump (1.93 meters) and long jump (6.12), the 4x100 relay (45.00) and the 4x400 relay (3:37.77)