Oswego police arrest DeKalb man for armed robbery

A DeKalb man has been charged with armed robbery after he allegedly robbed a person at gunpoint in Oswego early Sunday.

Timothy J. Rodgers, 22, has been charged with armed robbery, armed violence and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. There could be additional charges, according to a news release from the Oswego Police Department.

Rodgers is in custody in the Kendall County Jail to await a pre-trial hearing on Monday. A second suspect has not yet been located, the release said.

At approximately 3:24 a.m. Saturday, Oswego police were dispatched to the 200 block of Concord Drive South for a report of shots fired, according to the release.

During the investigation, officers learned that a driver involved in a crash in Aurora reported being robbed at gunpoint in Oswego by individuals in the other vehicle, police said.

The victim reported he was sitting in his car outside his home when he was approached by Rodgers, who allegedly displayed a firearm and robbed him, the release said.

The victim then retrieved a firearm from his residence and chased after the suspect, police said.

The victim reported to police that Rodgers again allegedly pointed a gun at him and the victim fired multiple shots at the him. Rodgers fled in his vehicle, according to police.

The victim returned to his vehicle and followed Rodgers’ vehicle northbound on Orchard Road until both vehicles crashed near Orchard Road and Interstate 88, according to police.

Police said two individuals fled from the suspect’s vehicle. Rodgers was located by Kane County Sheriff’s Deputies and turned over to the Oswego Police Department.

The second individual has not yet been located. The investigation remains ongoing.

Police are encouraging anyone with information to call 630-551-7300. Information may also be provided to Kendall Crime Stoppers at 630-553-5999.

Callers remain anonymous and tips leading to arrests are eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.