Oswego, Yorkville girls track win invites: Friday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Girls Track and Field

Oswego Mike Schnable Invitational

Oswego and Dundee-Crown finished tied for first place at the five-team meet with 138 points each.

Oswego event winners included Alivia Kath in the 800 (5:28.02), Sophia Padilla in the 3,200 (12:53.36), Kenna Brereton in the 100 hurdles (15.07), Jazmin Hurston in the high jump (1.37 meters), Araceli Desimoni in the pole vault (2.66 meters) and the 4x200 relay (1:48.55).

Megan Sporny Invitational

Yorkville, with 107 points, beat out runner-up South Elgin (99) to win the five-team invitational at West Aurora.

Yorkville event winners included Janae Stewart in the 400 (1:00.24), Aaliyah Stewart in the 300 hurdles (45.86), Hailey Kovaka in the high jump (1.52 meters), the 4x100 relay (50.39), 4x400 relay (4:10.47) and 4x800 relay (10:53.44).

Neuqua Valley Invitational

In a meet that came down to the last event, Plainfield North (120.5) edged Oswego East (119.5) for the title at Neuqua Valley.

Event winners for the Wolves included Lia Paribello in the shot put (10.89 meters), Kailynn Grinnell in the high jump (1.47 meters) and the 4x100 relay (49.37).

Baseball

Plano 11, Somonauk 8

Braylon Schmidt was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and singled in the go-ahead run in a four-run sixth for the Reapers in Plano.

Quentin Santoria homered twice and went 3 for 3 with three runs scored and three RBIs and Julian Gates hit a two-run homer and scored three runs for Plano (6-12-1).

Parkview Christian 12, Indian Creek 0 (5 innings)

Landon Malkowski hit a two-run homer and Collin Mulder also went deep for the Falcons (11-5). Griffin Glenn struck out nine and allowed one hit over four shutout innings.

Softball

Yorkville 11, Manteno 2

Bella Rosauer went 2 for 4 with four RBIs and Ellie Fox struck out 10, and also went 2 for 4 with two runs scored for the Foxes (16-6) in Yorkville. Liv Lathen went 2 for 4 with an RBI, Callie Ferko 2 for 4 with two runs scored and Maddie Mendez 2 for 3 with a run scored and RBI.

Sycamore 8, Oswego 6

Betsy Jack went 2 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs and Brynn Broughton hit a solo homer for the visiting Panthers (11-8). Adalynn Fugitt and Sophie Morland each had two hits and a run scored.