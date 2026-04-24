Plano girls track wins Field of Dreams Invite: Thursday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Girls Track and Field

Plano Field of Dreams Invite

The Reapers, with 102 points, edged Coal City and La Salle-Peru (90 each) for the team title at their Field of Dreams Invite, with Sandwich tied for fifth (60).

Plano’s Corrine Kostelaz won the 200 (26.80) and the Reapers also won the 4x100 relay (51.81)

Sandwich’s Sunny Weber won the 1,600 (4:50.27), and Alayla Harris the 100 hurdles (16.27). Sandwich also won the 4x800 relay (11:19.10).

Boys Track and Field

Plano’s Field of Dreams Invite

Plano (111) was second to Coal City (112.5) while Sandwich (94.5) was fifth.

Sandwich winners included Colt Li in the 100 (11.25), Wyatt Gregory in the 200 (23.35), Luis Murillo in the shot put (15.94 meters) and Jacob Ross in the pole vault (4.42 meters).

Baseball

Oswego 3, Bolingbrook 1

Aiden Jaquez struck out nine in six innings of relief, allowing one run on three hits, as the Panthers (11-9, 2-1 Southwest Prairie West) took the rubber game of the three-game series.

Brady Dunnett had an RBI double in Oswego’s two-run first inning and Hunter Amelio was 2 for 3 with a run scored.

Oswego East 9, Plainfield North 8

The Wolves built a 6-1 lead in the third inning and held on to salvage the final game of a three-game SPC West series.

Noah Deist hit a three-run homer and Joe Grimm and Jacsen Tucker solo shots for Oswego East (8-9, 1-2). Deist was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and three RBIs and Adyn Fowler was 3 for 5 with a run scored and RBI.

Yorkville Christian 14, Earlville 4

The Mustangs scored five runs in the bottom of the first and went on to the win.

Logan Stuck was 2 for 3 with three runs scored and an RBI, Phoenix Oliver was 2 for 3 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs and Casey Bieterman was 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs for Yorkville Christian (7-6-1).

Minooka 6, Yorkville 5

Robbie Mueller hit a two-run homer and Kal Arntzen a solo shot, but visiting Minooka took the rubber game of the three-game SPC West series. Arntzen was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI for the Foxes (10-7, 1-2).

Woodstock 12, Plano 1

Braylon Schmidt was 2 for 2 and drove in the lone run and Quentin Santoria had a double for the visiting Reapers (5-12-1, 1-5 Kishwaukee River Conference).

Wilmington 12, Sandwich 2

Cash White hit a solo homer and Braden Behringer was 2 for 3 with an RBI for the visiting Indians (10-9-1) in the nonconference loss.

Softball

Yorkville 13, Plainfield South 0

Liv Lathen was 4 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs, Callie Ferko drove in four runs, Austyn Strike was 2 for 2 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI and Bella Rosauer struck out nine and allowed just two hits in five shutout innings for the visiting Foxes (15-6, 6-1 Southwest Prairie Conference).

Oswego East 12, Romeoville 2

Olivia Owles was 3 for 3 with four runs scored and an RBI, Kylie Mannis 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs and Sophia Anderson 2 for 2 with two RBIs for the Wolves (11-6, 3-4 SPC) in Oswego.

Oswego 10, Joliet West 1

Jaelynn Anthony was 3 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs, Sophie Morland was 2 for 3 with a double, run scored and three RBIs and Kennedy Gengler was 3 for 4 with a run scored and RBI for the Panthers (11-7, 6-1 SPC) in Oswego. Adalynn Fugitt struck out five over five innings, allowing one unearned run on one hit.

Richmond-Burton 7, Plano 6

Annabelle Solis, Camilla Nunez, Chesney Schimandle, Elizabeth Hansel, Emily Klein and Chloe Rowe each collected one hit for Plano. Solis, Hansel and Rowe each drove in one run.

Marengo 10, Sandwich 0

Marengo scored 10 runs in the bottom of the first and went on to the five-inning win.

Earlville 17, Yorkville Christian 6

Nia Hooper went 4 for 4 with an inside-the-park home run, a two-run triple and two singles. Kyla Motley and Sophia Rothlisberger each had multiple hits.

Boys Volleyball

Yorkville d. Romeoville 25-16, 17-25, 25-18

AJ DiVito had 11 kills, four digs and three aces and Danny Knoll had seven kills, nine digs and two aces for the Foxes (12-7, 1-2 Southwest Prairie Conference).