Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Kayla Kersting, Yorkville, softball, senior

Name: Kayla Kersting

School: Yorkville, senior

Sport: Softball

Why she was selected: In four wins last week, Kersting batted .750 (9-for-12), with three doubles, a triple, a home run, nine runs scored and seven RBIs.

She was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Other nominees were Parkview Christian baseball’s Christian Mulder, Sandwich softball’s Abigail Johnson and Oswego East track and field’s Layla Brisbon.

Here is Kersting’s interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

You had a great week last week hitting wise and also with the four wins. How are you feeling at the plate and how good was it to get started in conference well?

Kersting: At the plate I feel confident and composed, focusing on keeping things simple and trusting the work I put in during the offseason. Starting conference play strong with four straight wins felt amazing and shows what our team is capable of. We haven’t won the conference since 2023, so getting back to the top and winning it is a big goal for us this season.

The team has been on a great run the last weeks. How’s it come together? How did the spring break trip benefit you?

Kersting: Over the past couple weeks we have really come together and played team softball. We’ve had several comeback and close wins and that is thanks to how close knit we are and the trust we have in each other on and off the field. Our spring break trip definitely played a huge role in this as it gave us time to bond and build strong chemistry with each other.

You’ve moved from first to hitting third. Do you like the move? Does it change your approach?

Kersting: I’ll hit wherever in the lineup that is best for the team. Over the past four years I’ve batted in just about every spot, but that doesn’t change my mindset. I’m just focused on doing my job for the team. Whether that be getting on base, bunting or hitting runners in. As for moving from first to third it definitely gives me a different look at the plate, with there being more chances to bat runners in and switching from a getting on base mentality to focusing on hitting the opposite field to bring in runs.

Your team seems to have a lot of fun things like that pig and stuff. Who comes up with this stuff and how does it keep the team loose?

Kersting: It all started my freshman year when Madi Reeves and Coach Leadbetter made our team pig, Wilbur. Wilbur is covered in memorable and motivational sayings and we bring him out for every home run. After every win, we also have a tradition of “Wilbur pictures” where the key players of that game take a picture together with him. Last year, Coach Regnier, a few teammates, and I went to our local pet store and picked out our live team fish, Aura. Because of crazy Illinois weather and travel challenges, Aura only comes to big games and is our good luck charm. We also have a team chicken named Betty Lou, and we are looking to add a team goat this year. Honestly, I’m not sure how all these props come about; they just do!

You’ll be playing college next year. Do you watch the college game a lot? Besides future teammates at Iowa are their players you like to watch?

Kersting: Yes, I try to watch as much as I can! I feel like there is so much to learn just from watching the college level. Also, I recently went to the University of Iowa to watch a home series. One player I really enjoy watching is Jordy Frahm (Bahl). Even though I’m not a pitcher, I admire how she is an athlete that can do it all. She can hit, run the bases, play the field, and pitch. She also has such a great work ethic and mentality, and you can just feel her presence the moment she steps onto the field.

You being a senior now if you could pass along advice to younger teammates or a younger you what would it be?

Kersting: Being senior now, one piece of advice I’d give to younger players and teammates is that failure is inevitable in softball. But it’s not whether you fail but how you respond. Use those moments to learn, grow, and come back stronger. Most importantly, love the game and the game will love you back.