Ellie Fox’s 12 K’s, Austyn Strike’s grand slam key Yorkville win: Tuesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Softball

Yorkville 21, Bolingbrook 0 (4 innings)

Ellie Fox struck out 12 over four innings, allowing one hit, Austyn Strike hit a grand slam and Alyssa Muhlbach added a two-run shot for the Foxes (14-6, 5-1 Southwest Prairie Conference). Kayla Kersting was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and three RBIs in the 18-hit effort.

Serena 17, Newark 7

Adelaide Johnson was 4 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and four RBIs and Rylie Carlson 3 for 4 with a double and three runs scored for the Norsemen (9-7), but Serena exploded for 21 hits in the win.

Woodstock North 7, Sandwich 2

Abigail Johnson’s two-run home run accounted for the only runs for the Indians (11-6), whose six errors contributed to seven Woodstock North unearned runs in Sandwich.

Baseball

Woodstock 19, Plano 17

The visiting Blue Streaks won a Kishwaukee River Conference game that featured 31 hits, scoring nine runs in the third inning to snap a 10-10 tie and holding off a Reapers’ rally.

Plano’s Julian Gates was 5 for 5 with two home runs, three doubles and five RBIs in the loss. Quentin Santoria was 4 for 5 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI and Jackson Gates was 3 for 5 with a homer, two runs scored and two RBIs for the Reapers (5-11-1, 1-4).

Bolingbrook 3, Oswego 2

Kevin Camacho hit a solo home run and Dylan Doogs struck out eight over 3⅔ innings for the visiting Panthers (10-9, 1-1 Southwest Prairie West), who were limited to six hits in the loss.

Minooka 8, Yorkville 3

The Indians scored three runs in the first and two in the second, and went on to the SPC West win in Minooka. Owen Middleton drove in two runs and Kamden Muell and Kal Arntzen each had a hit and run scored for Yorkville (10-6, 1-1).

Serena 1, Newark 0

David Ulrich struck out eight and allowed two hits over four shutout innings for the Norsemen (4-10) in a game in Newark with three hits on each side.

Boys Track and Field

Yorkville Christian

The Mustangs placed second in a seven-team meet at Seneca.

Nate Fosco won the 100, 200 setting a new school record and anchored the winning 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams. Graham Razum won the 400-meter dash setting a new school record and 800-meter run and was also part of the winning 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams.

Girls Track and Field

Yorkville Christian

Ruby Razum placed second in the 800 meters and senior Paige Gillman was fourth in the 100 hurdles.