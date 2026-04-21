Yorkville, Oswego baseball pick up wins in SPC West openers: Monday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Baseball

Yorkville 5, Minooka 2

Gabe Sanders and Frankie Pavlik combined to scatter seven hits with nine strikeouts and Jailen Veliz hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the third for the Foxes (10-5, 1-0 Southwest Prairie West) in Yorkville.

Sanders allowed two unearned runs on six hits with four strikeouts over five innings. Pavlik struck out five and allowed just one hit in two innings of relief.

Oswego 9, Bolingbrook 1

The Panthers scored five runs in the bottom of the third and went on to the Southwest Prairie West win in Oswego.

Graham Schwab was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI, Hunter Amelio 2 for 3 with two runs scored, Caleb Miller 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs and Drew Kleinhans 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for Oswego (10-8, 1-0). Schwab also struck out five in 2⅓ innings of shutout relief.

Plainfield North 8, Oswego East 3

The Tigers scored three runs in the third and four in the fourth to erase a 2-1 Oswego East lead and went on to the Southwest Prairie West win in Plainfield.

Niko Villacci hit a solo homer and Jax Wellehan was 2 for 3 with an RBI for Oswego East (7-8, 0-1).

Richmond-Burton 16, Sandwich 2

The Indians (10-7-1, 4-1) were limited to singles by Arlo Budd and Cash White and committed seven errors in the Kishwaukee River Conference loss in Sandwich.

Softball

Serena 7, Newark 5

Serena scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth and went on the win.

Bailey Schutter was 3 for 4 with a double, triple, two RBIs and a run scored, Rylie Carlson had two singles and a double and Zoey Carlson was 2 for 3 with a run scored and an RBI for Newark (9-6).

Plainfield North 6, Yorkville 2

Kayla Kersting hit a solo homer in the first inning to give the Foxes an early lead, but visiting Plainfield North scored two in the second and three in the fourth.

Kenzie Mendez drove in a run and Ellie Fox struck out seven in 3⅔ innings of relief for Yorkville (13-6, 4-1 Southwest Prairie Conference).

Gardner South Wilmington 4, Plano 3

Gardner South Wilmington scored the go-ahead run on an error in the seventh inning as the Reapers lost a heartbreaker. Annabelle Solis had two RBIs for Plano.

Girls Soccer

Harvest Westminster 7, Sandwich 0

Delaney Gauer and Aleena Budd had a shot on goal for Sandwich. Shayla Green had 17 saves in goal.